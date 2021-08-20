Rain Capital Management, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares UltraPro

- New Purchases: AAAU, NFRA, IAU,
- Added Positions: IEI, MINT, VTI, SCHD, EFA, VT, SPY, VCLT, ACWI, BND, VEU, VB, VNQ, SPGI, DVY, STPZ, JPEM, EFAV, HDV,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, SHY, GUNR, ACWV, GLD,
- Sold Out: TLH, UPRO, HEFA,
For the details of Rain Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rain+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rain Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,611 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 195,946 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.79%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,995 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 112,657 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 88,852 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.42%
Rain Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $19, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 510,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)
Rain Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Rain Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.42%. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 88,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 156.72%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 29,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 77.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Rain Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Rain Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $90.34 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.68.Sold Out: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
Rain Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $33.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rain Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Rain Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rain Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rain Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rain Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment