Rain Capital Management, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares UltraPro

New Purchases: AAAU, NFRA, IAU,

AAAU, NFRA, IAU, Added Positions: IEI, MINT, VTI, SCHD, EFA, VT, SPY, VCLT, ACWI, BND, VEU, VB, VNQ, SPGI, DVY, STPZ, JPEM, EFAV, HDV,

IEI, MINT, VTI, SCHD, EFA, VT, SPY, VCLT, ACWI, BND, VEU, VB, VNQ, SPGI, DVY, STPZ, JPEM, EFAV, HDV, Reduced Positions: IEF, SHY, GUNR, ACWV, GLD,

IEF, SHY, GUNR, ACWV, GLD, Sold Out: TLH, UPRO, HEFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rain Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rain Capital Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rain Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rain+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,611 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 195,946 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.79% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,995 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 112,657 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 88,852 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.42%

Rain Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $19, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 510,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.42%. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 88,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 156.72%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 29,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 77.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rain Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77.

Rain Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $90.34 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.68.

Rain Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $33.47.