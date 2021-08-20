Logo
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC owns 474 stocks with a total value of $949 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,897 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 96,807 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 546,943 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 138,043 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 359,008 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
New Purchase: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F (IQDG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $40.65, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.457500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 333,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 150,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 208,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 126,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 164,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 409.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 85,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 898.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 63,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 491.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $30.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 189,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 106,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



