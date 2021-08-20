Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury

- New Purchases: IQDG, SMMV, BSCN, FCTR, FTGC, SPHQ, QUS, IDHQ, KNG, QEFA, DEED, FYC, USMC, SPMB, FNY, SPTI, NXTG, AVUV, BBJP, PBCT, HIPS, XSOE, BSCO, BTEC, FYT, OMFL, MDYV, RPAR, NIE, LFEQ, XT, LDSF, SRLN, QQQM, QQQJ, FPXI, AMGN, CLIX, CZA, MLN, DIAL, SMH, SNPE, DOCU, TPTX, VOX, SRE, VIAC, XLP, VSAT, XEL, GDXJ, MDB, XMHQ, ULTR, EPRF, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, EEM, BSX, ARKF, GLW, ENS, FTXR, WST, CCL, PAVE, VLO, UBER, ARKQ, ITW, MTCH, AMD, BSMN, TLT, SE, FXI, IBDN, JCI, NVO, WBIY, WEAT, INO, EDD, AMPE,
- Added Positions: USMV, JKE, ONEQ, SPIP, SPDW, SPSM, RDVY, IJH, TIP, SPLG, VCIT, BSCM, XOM, FSK, DON, BOND, TLRY, TLRY, BIV, BSV, BND, BNDX, AGGY, IBM, PRFZ, XLRE, SPAB, BABA, DKNG, PRF, JKD, DSI, SPIB, SDY, VIG, GOOGL, ADM, FDN, FVD, F, RODM, SPYV, TOTL, ITM, VTV, VTEB, ABBV, CVX, KO, COST, DIS, EMR, FNX, INTC, PWB, MUB, IHI, K, ORCC, PYPL, MUNI, DIA, SPEM, SPY, TSLA, ANGL, GDX, MOAT, VOE, WMT, WPC, AFL, AMZN, AWR, AMAT, ARKG, TEAM, BNS, BRK.B, BX, BMY, ED, DNMR, DOV, DD, ENB, FXO, CIBR, FIW, TDIV, FIXD, GIS, GPC, GWW, PXF, IEFA, IJR, IVW, IJK, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MDT, MRK, NDSN, OKE, ORCL, PH, PSX, SMMU, NOBL, QCOM, CRM, SCHM, XLE, XLB, SHOP, SO, SHM, SBUX, TSM, TMO, VOT, VO, VB, VIGI, VFH, VHT, WY, MMM, ABT, ADBE, GOOG, MO, ATO, BP, CARR, CAT, CNC, CI, CSCO, C, CMCSA, COP, CRWD, DE, DNP, DS, DUK, ETN, MJ, FDX, FXD, FTC, GM, GILD, GS, HAL, HD, HON, IDXX, DBA, TAN, RSP, AGG, IWD, IWN, IWS, IJJ, SUB, KMB, KMI, USA, LLY, LUMN, MAR, MCD, MS, NVS, JQC, NVDA, PEP, ISD, SH, RTX, XLC, XLF, XLI, SR, SQ, TTD, TTC, VV, VCLT, VAW, V, WBA, EZM, DGRW, XPO,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, T, PDI, XLK, VUG, BRK.A, MBB, XLV, VTI, VXUS, PRU, VNQ, BAC, KRTX, CEF, FTSM, GSLC, XMLV, SPHD, SPLV, MA, PPG, SCHV, SPYG, VOO, VYM, VZ, AEE, CTAS, EMQQ, LMBS, QTEC, GSK, ESGU, IXJ, QUAL, IYW, ITA, ORLY, SCHF, SCHD, SCHG, LUV, CWI, SPYD, SUM, TGT, TGI, TSN, UNP, UPS, VOOG, VBK, WFC, ZNGA, ABM, IBUY, BUD, ARKW, BKH, AVGO, CSL, CL, CVS, DG, ET, EPD, EVRG, FEM, FXR, FXL, QCLN, QQEW, FLQL, GD, PCY, RPV, ESGE, EEMV, SLV, EFG, EFV, IXN, CNYA, EFA, VLUE, IWF, IWO, IYH, MTH, MRNA, MDLZ, NFLX, NEE, NKE, NOK, OSK, PNR, PFE, PCI, RCS, ROKU, XLU, SLYV, GIM, TRI, TJX, ULTA, UNH, USB, VWO, VCSH, VDC, VSDA, VSMV,
- Sold Out: FTCS, GBIL, PBW, MBG, ITE, GE, GAIN, FSKR, DXJ, HYLS, AMC, GSY, CLX, VEU, SLY, GMF, EWJ, BSJL, TDOC, PFPT, TRIP, RQI, RCL, GLAD, BB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,897 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 96,807 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 546,943 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 138,043 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 359,008 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $40.65, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.457500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 333,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 150,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 208,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 126,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 164,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 409.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 85,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 898.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 63,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 491.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $30.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 189,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 106,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.Sold Out: (MBG)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.Sold Out: (ITE)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
