DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Buys CoreSite Realty Corp, GDS Holdings, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Equinix Inc, Lamar Advertising Co

- New Purchases: UBA, ARE, NFLX, TWLO,
- Added Positions: COR, GDS, SWCH, MGP, INDT, LXP, AMX, UNIT, ALX, VNET, DOX, EXPE, ERIC, CMCSA, AVGO, CIEN, OMC, TRNO, LILAK,
- Reduced Positions: CCI, EQIX, AMT, LAMR, VOD, PSB, OUT, ELS, LUMN, ALEX, DISH, SUI, TMUS, CONE, VIAV, PLD, ATUS, ANET,
- Sold Out: AAT, SBAC, UHAL, TV,
- Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 17,425,946 shares, 40.92% of the total portfolio.
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 271,150 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.05%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 85,350 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.02%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 351,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.15%
- Switch Inc (SWCH) - 2,781,000 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.59%
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.65 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $207.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $546.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $340.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 87.55%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 233,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 147.77%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 208,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 78.26%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 369,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc by 87.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $63.92. The stock is now traded at around $73.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 154,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 90.25%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in America Movil SAB de CV by 65.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18.Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79.Sold Out: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of DigitalBridge Group, Inc.. Also check out:
