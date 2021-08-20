Logo
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Buys CoreSite Realty Corp, GDS Holdings, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Equinix Inc, Lamar Advertising Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CoreSite Realty Corp, GDS Holdings, MGM Growth Properties LLC, INDUS Realty Trust Inc, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Equinix Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Vodafone Group PLC, PS Business Parks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DigitalBridge Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DigitalBridge Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/digitalbridge+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
  1. Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 17,425,946 shares, 40.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 271,150 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.05%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 85,350 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.02%
  4. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 351,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.15%
  5. Switch Inc (SWCH) - 2,781,000 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.59%
New Purchase: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.65 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $207.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $546.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $340.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 87.55%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 233,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 147.77%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 208,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 78.26%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 369,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc by 87.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $63.92. The stock is now traded at around $73.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 154,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 90.25%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in America Movil SAB de CV by 65.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18.

Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79.

Sold Out: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of DigitalBridge Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. DigitalBridge Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DigitalBridge Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DigitalBridge Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. keeps buying
