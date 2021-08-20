Value Monitoring, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Added Positions: SJNK, HYD, HYMB,

ANGL, Sold Out: BKLN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Monitoring, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Value Monitoring, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $23 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Value Monitoring, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+monitoring%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 464,082 shares, 55.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 646.22% VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 60,257 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 326.12% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 63,025 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 325.44% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 82,894 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.9% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Value Monitoring, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 646.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.79%. The holding were 464,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Monitoring, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 326.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.65%. The holding were 60,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Monitoring, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 325.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.54 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $59.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.64%. The holding were 63,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Monitoring, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.