Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. Buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Sells Qualcomm Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF, sells Qualcomm Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Tesla Inc, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resources Investment Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. owns 729 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resources Investment Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resources+investment+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resources Investment Advisors, LLC.
  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,335,915 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 1,670,791 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
  3. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) - 5,459,642 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 1,613,676 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 963,106 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.85%
New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 5,459,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 1,613,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,249,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.84 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 718,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.24 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $55.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 804,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 396,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 254.05%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 108,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 130.06%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 923.46%. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $187.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.22%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26.



