Robinson Value Management, Ltd. Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: SH, QCOM, CLX, GSG, KRE, IGSB, NOG,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VCIT, QLD, IEI, LQD, IEF, SHY, GLD, TLT, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: BIIB, DHI, BEN, OMC, MTB, CCL, SPY, WBA, AFL, MCK, LUMN, INTC, EOG, TM, NEM, PAYX, CVX, CAH, DIS, AXP, IBM, WFC, PCAR,
- Sold Out: SSO, TBF, FXI, XPH, CRMT,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 111,396 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.96%
- ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 509,872 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 64,498 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
- Aflac Inc (AFL) - 91,059 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Toyota Motor Corp (TM) - 26,834 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 509,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 14,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 11,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 111,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.29%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99.Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06.Sold Out: SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $48.08 and $53, with an estimated average price of $50.14.Sold Out: America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT)
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in America's Car-Mart Inc. The sale prices were between $137.71 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $149.95.
