Value Holdings Management Co. Llc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Coherent Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp, Sells Cubic Corp

New Purchases: DK,

DK, Added Positions: PXD, COHR, XRX, PLUS, LITE, ACIW, CE, XEC, EOG, DOX, VSH, CR, JNPR, DVN, MATW,

PXD, COHR, XRX, PLUS, LITE, ACIW, CE, XEC, EOG, DOX, VSH, CR, JNPR, DVN, MATW, Reduced Positions: MKSI,

MKSI, Sold Out: CUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Coherent Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp, ePlus Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells Cubic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Holdings Management Co. Llc. As of 2021Q2, Value Holdings Management Co. Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+holdings+management+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 305,714 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 199,412 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Rollins Inc (ROL) - 963,670 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 258,465 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 195,484 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 86,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $249.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 51,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 124,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in ePlus Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.13 and $102.64, with an estimated average price of $95.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.