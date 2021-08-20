Logo
Level Four Advisory Services, Llc Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Conagra Brands Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Level Four Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Conagra Brands Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, sells Extended Stay America Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, , W.W. Grainger Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Level Four Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Level Four Advisory Services, Llc owns 634 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/level+four+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 180,986 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 404,814 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  3. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 312,954 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 975,693 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 584,632 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 312,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 975,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 203,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (TTAC)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $53.45, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 268,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 235,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 463,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 93.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.051300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 306,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 366.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 263.20%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 178.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 73,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93.



