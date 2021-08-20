Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: KOMP, JHMM, ADP, NVDA,
- Added Positions: SPYV, CWI, JHML, QUAL, SPY, SRLN, MTUM, NOBL, DGRW, SPLG, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWF, BMY, SPYG, TECH, PGX, USIG, JNJ,
- Sold Out: LPLA,
For the details of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanchez+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio
- John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 528,530 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 104,022 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 178,351 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,266 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 499,846 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.80%
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 118,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 141,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $211.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 499,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 312.25%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 74,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.
