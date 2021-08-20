Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sanchez Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q2, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 33 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanchez+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sanchez Wealth Management Group
  1. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 528,530 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 104,022 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 178,351 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,266 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 499,846 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.80%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 118,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 141,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $211.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 499,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 312.25%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 74,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sanchez Wealth Management Group. Also check out:

1. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sanchez Wealth Management Group keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider