Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: KOMP, JHMM, ADP, NVDA,

KOMP, JHMM, ADP, NVDA, Added Positions: SPYV, CWI, JHML, QUAL, SPY, SRLN, MTUM, NOBL, DGRW, SPLG, MSFT,

SPYV, CWI, JHML, QUAL, SPY, SRLN, MTUM, NOBL, DGRW, SPLG, MSFT, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWF, BMY, SPYG, TECH, PGX, USIG, JNJ,

QQQ, IWF, BMY, SPYG, TECH, PGX, USIG, JNJ, Sold Out: LPLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q2, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 33 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 528,530 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 104,022 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 178,351 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,266 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 499,846 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.80%

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 118,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 141,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $211.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 499,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 312.25%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 74,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.