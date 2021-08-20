Logo
Camden National Bank Buys Ball Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Garmin, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Camden National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Ball Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Garmin, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BlackRock Inc, sells Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cerner Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden National Bank. As of 2021Q2, Camden National Bank owns 143 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camden National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Camden National Bank
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,363 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 49,997 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 24,785 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 238,909 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
  5. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 82,510 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 49,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Camden National Bank initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Camden National Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Camden National Bank. Also check out:

1. Camden National Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Camden National Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Camden National Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Camden National Bank keeps buying
