Camden National Bank Buys Ball Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Garmin, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ball Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Garmin, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BlackRock Inc, sells Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cerner Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden National Bank. As of 2021Q2, Camden National Bank owns 143 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camden National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,363 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 49,997 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 24,785 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 238,909 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 82,510 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 49,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.