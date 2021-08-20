Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Markel Corp, Etsy Inc, Sells Raven Industries Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: DISCK, MKL, ETSY,

DISCK, MKL, ETSY, Added Positions: PGR, CHTR, LRCX, RBA,

PGR, CHTR, LRCX, RBA, Reduced Positions: RAVN, BRK.B, MSFT, ATVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Markel Corp, Etsy Inc, sells Raven Industries Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capco Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capco Asset Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,426 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 57,266 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 408,476 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 285,358 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 41,468 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 641,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62. The stock is now traded at around $1268.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 11,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $199.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 61,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.