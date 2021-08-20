Logo
McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company McIlrath & Eck, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Unum Group, Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Express Co, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McIlrath & Eck, LLC. As of 2021Q2, McIlrath & Eck, LLC owns 813 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McIlrath & Eck, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcilrath+%26+eck%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McIlrath & Eck, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 905,257 shares, 22.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 296,290 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 162,190 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,641 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.79%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 133,716 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.45 and $111.85, with an estimated average price of $109.39. The stock is now traded at around $110.804300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Navient Corp (NAVI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 151.68%. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 66,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 389.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 570.94%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 360.37%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $230.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 351.52%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc (RFI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15.55.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.



Here is the complete portfolio of McIlrath & Eck, LLC. Also check out:

1. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McIlrath & Eck, LLC keeps buying
