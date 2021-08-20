McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Express Co

- New Purchases: DFAI, VFVA, UNM, VFLQ, CCK, NAVI, AEL, CSL, CHPT, CHPT, DFAC, LZB, NULG, TTC, TTEC, UFPI, VTEB, WWD, TSE, NUSC, ROG, VALE, VFQY, ANSS, ORMP, SPTN, ESGV, NLY, BPMP, CATH, PYZ, PWC, OHI, SBSW, VFMF, VNQI, VTWV, VIAC, STX, TGP, IZRL, ANAT, BLOK, ATO, AVA, BKLC, BKIE, COIN, XCEM, STZ, HYLB, DRI, FANG, FIVG, ITEQ, EMN, EQH, FSK, FRT, FSTA, FLN, LEGR, FSR, FOXA, GTX, GDOT, IPG, SPHQ, DBB, AOR, EMXC, REET, USHY, KIRK, MDC, MDGL, NHC, ON, OGN, OSK, PPG, PII, TROW, PLD, SAIC, TKR, TNL, TSN, UDR, MOAT, VNM, VFMV, VMEO, ZY, BAMR, BPY, BG, IVZ, NCLH, SRNG, FTI, FVRR,
- Added Positions: VCSH, MSFT, VWOB, VNQ, AFL, PG, SSNC, ITW, TRUP, UMH, LMNR, PCAR, SE, SHOP, SBUX, UNP, WRK, RIO, WM, AEP, AMT, AMGN, EMR, HII, IP, JNPR, KEYS, LEG, PAYX, RPM, SNA, SYK, TY, VGSH, VRTX, AB, ALL, BK, BRK.B, BX, CAG, DE, DIS, DFS, DOW, DKNG, FNF, INTC, IFF, JKI, JPM, LMND, MRK, MET, MS, NRG, NXST, NVDA, PEP, PSA, QCOM, QSR, SHW, SJM, TXN, TMO, USB, UPS, VZ, V, WDC, AMD, ALB, LNT, AXL, AWK, BHP, BLKB, BLK, BA, BV, AVGO, CI, CARA, CARR, CMCSA, CRWD, MJ, FDX, FRTA, GNTX, GS, HD, IBP, TIP, ICLN, HYG, KMB, KHC, LHX, LLNW, MA, MORN, NIO, NEE, NOK, OTIS, PATK, PYPL, PRFT, PM, HYS, PINS, POR, RTX, RUTH, MDY, FLRN, SJNK, JNK, SRE, LUV, SWK, SYF, TLRY, TLRY, TSCO, TA, UL, UPWK, VFC, VYM, VBR, WNS, WAFD, WFC, WMB, ETN, JAZZ, LIN, NVT, GRMN, MAXN,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, COST, PRF, LMT, SPY, AXP, CVS, CAT, VXUS, ETSY, HRB, CSX, EFA, MDT, CEF, TRV, IAU, DHR, IVE, HFWA, ABT, CSCO, VTI, SPLV, QQQ, CM, OKE, ADP, ABBV, BABA, SLY, RCI, ORLY, REZI, O, LYB, PEG, PFE, PENN, PH, OXY, VHT, AMLP, JCI, ALLE, WY, VTRS, VIAV, VXF, VGT, CRM, TFC, TSLA, TTWO, SO, SONY, XLU, SLB, CFG, FTEC, XOM, ENB, EA, DY, DELL, CL, CLX, BEN, CVX, CCL, CGC, BCE, AN, BUD, ADBE, T, IWS, MDLZ, LOW, LAMR, EFV, IJR, IWB, ICF, IJH, NKE, EEM, IRM, BKLN, IBM, HRL, HON, HPQ, GIS,
- Sold Out: CHPT, CHPT, GE, EDV, RFI, ACN, RP, SPPP, NRZ, KTB, JMP, WD5A, GWPH, SABR, TLRY, TLRY, FXN, ADPT, FSKR, EFAV, FDN, DDD, HSBC, ABB, SRPT, AEG, BAM, CNP, ECL, EEFT, GSK, BR, HBAN, ICE, MED, ORI, ROK, WHR,
These are the top 5 holdings of McIlrath & Eck, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 905,257 shares, 22.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 296,290 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 162,190 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,641 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.79%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 133,716 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.45 and $111.85, with an estimated average price of $109.39. The stock is now traded at around $110.804300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Navient Corp (NAVI)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 151.68%. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 66,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 389.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 570.94%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 360.37%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $230.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 351.52%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc (RFI)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15.55.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.
Here is the complete portfolio of McIlrath & Eck, LLC.
