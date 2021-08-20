Heritage Trust Co Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , PerkinElmer Inc, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: PKI, JMBS, IDEV, ADM, LQD, OSK, HPQ, LEN, MCK, RZG, RFG, PEJ, ENPH, FRC, VTI, BABA, AVGO, MGM, FNF, EXC,

PKI, JMBS, IDEV, ADM, LQD, OSK, HPQ, LEN, MCK, RZG, RFG, PEJ, ENPH, FRC, VTI, BABA, AVGO, MGM, FNF, EXC, Added Positions: CAPE, VTIP, CMCSA, LHX, AMZN, HCA, V, AMT, RSP, IVW, ORCL, MPC, FB, GM, GOOG, JPM, CB, MRK, UPS, DIS, QCOM, FDX, MDLZ, NVDA, BAC, NOW, TFC, PANW, TMO, MTN, VZ, AMGN, GILD, PNC, IVV, CVS, BMY, KHC, MRNA, ALK, VUG, DE, DDOG, OKE, ZBH, MU, MMM, NSC,

CAPE, VTIP, CMCSA, LHX, AMZN, HCA, V, AMT, RSP, IVW, ORCL, MPC, FB, GM, GOOG, JPM, CB, MRK, UPS, DIS, QCOM, FDX, MDLZ, NVDA, BAC, NOW, TFC, PANW, TMO, MTN, VZ, AMGN, GILD, PNC, IVV, CVS, BMY, KHC, MRNA, ALK, VUG, DE, DDOG, OKE, ZBH, MU, MMM, NSC, Reduced Positions: BDX, SHW, SPY, COST, LRCX, MCD, BSX, SBUX, AXP, DHR, UNH, ADBE, KO, TXN, ITW, HON, NEE, VWO, LOW, ABT, ACN, MS, PSX, GOOGL, GPN, IEFA, CVX, VPU, VIG, REGN, MO, USB, CSCO, GPC, ABBV, FISV, NBIX, COP, AMAT, DUK, VCIT, ES, PCAR, PFE, PEP, BA, TROW, AA, GVI, VNQI, VCSH, HSY, XOM, EQIX, BANF, INFO, AVY, MMC, ICE, GLW, ARCC, LMT, BMRN, FTV, OGS, IR, CARR, BAX, EMB, IWR, ETN, ET, CMI, BBY, VOX, CSX, UL, T, ORLY, KMB, PRU, CRM, ADI, LNT, BP, FCX, RTX, AFL, VLO, WM, WMB, XEL, DAL, PM,

BDX, SHW, SPY, COST, LRCX, MCD, BSX, SBUX, AXP, DHR, UNH, ADBE, KO, TXN, ITW, HON, NEE, VWO, LOW, ABT, ACN, MS, PSX, GOOGL, GPN, IEFA, CVX, VPU, VIG, REGN, MO, USB, CSCO, GPC, ABBV, FISV, NBIX, COP, AMAT, DUK, VCIT, ES, PCAR, PFE, PEP, BA, TROW, AA, GVI, VNQI, VCSH, HSY, XOM, EQIX, BANF, INFO, AVY, MMC, ICE, GLW, ARCC, LMT, BMRN, FTV, OGS, IR, CARR, BAX, EMB, IWR, ETN, ET, CMI, BBY, VOX, CSX, UL, T, ORLY, KMB, PRU, CRM, ADI, LNT, BP, FCX, RTX, AFL, VLO, WM, WMB, XEL, DAL, PM, Sold Out: ROK, PFPT, SYY, USHY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , PerkinElmer Inc, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Comcast Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Heritage Trust Co owns 243 stocks with a total value of $700 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 658,050 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,131 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,990 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 302,633 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,998 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $181.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.154900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 41,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 919.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 591,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 64.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 66,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 37.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 81,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 129.56%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $231.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 75.27%. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $249.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78.