Heritage Trust Co Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , PerkinElmer Inc, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Costco Wholesale Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heritage Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , PerkinElmer Inc, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Comcast Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Heritage Trust Co owns 243 stocks with a total value of $700 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Trust Co
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 658,050 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,131 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,990 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 302,633 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,998 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $181.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.154900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 41,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 919.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 591,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 64.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 66,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 37.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 81,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 129.56%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $231.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 75.27%. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $249.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heritage Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Heritage Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heritage Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heritage Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heritage Trust Co keeps buying
