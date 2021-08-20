Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Enerplus Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Lennar Corp, DTE Energy Co

New Purchases: ERF, DVN, FANG, MRO, SBAC, DLR, AMRC, ITRI, URI, EVRG, TRP, SPGI, GS, DIS, TXN, SBUX, HD, FDX, RTX, ADC, FCPT, CHCT, GLPI, TRNO, OFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enerplus Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Lennar Corp, DTE Energy Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ninepoint Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Ninepoint Partners LP owns 76 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 158,000 shares, 23.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 700,000 shares, 21.44% of the total portfolio. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) - 5,000,000 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67% Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $362.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $162.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $3.63 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 115.11%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.