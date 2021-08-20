Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Enerplus Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Lennar Corp, DTE Energy Co

- New Purchases: ERF, DVN, FANG, MRO, SBAC, DLR, AMRC, ITRI, URI, EVRG, TRP, SPGI, GS, DIS, TXN, SBUX, HD, FDX, RTX, ADC, FCPT, CHCT, GLPI, TRNO, OFC,
- Added Positions: CVE, CPG, CVX, CP, NEP, PLD, UNP, EQIX, NEE, AMZN, SRE, J, WMB, AES, AMT, CSX, CCI, ICE, IIPR, GOOG, AAPL, PWR, MSFT, ENB, REG, STZ, MA, JNJ, GRP.U, ARE, CIGI, SUI, STAG,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, WM, V, ALLY, MGA, TRGP, SU, DHR, UMH, INVH,
- Sold Out: TMUS, LEN, DTE, AEP, SYF, AMAT, RY, IFF, EXC, TMO, WMT, CMCSA, NKE, WY, DHI, LAND, O, HPP,
For the details of Ninepoint Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ninepoint+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ninepoint Partners LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 158,000 shares, 23.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 700,000 shares, 21.44% of the total portfolio.
- Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) - 5,000,000 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67%
- Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $362.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $162.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $3.63 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 115.11%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ninepoint Partners LP. Also check out:
1. Ninepoint Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ninepoint Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ninepoint Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ninepoint Partners LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment