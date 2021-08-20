Logo
AMS Capital Ltda Buys Suzano SA, Amazon.com Inc, Gerdau SA, Sells Vale SA, Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc

insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AMS Capital Ltda (Current Portfolio) buys Suzano SA, Amazon.com Inc, Gerdau SA, DocuSign Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells Vale SA, Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMS Capital Ltda. As of 2021Q2, AMS Capital Ltda owns 29 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMS Capital Ltda's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ams+capital+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMS Capital Ltda
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 74,800 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56%
  2. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 532,174 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,103,800 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 616,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Suzano SA (SUZ) - 3,185,926 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Suzano SA (SUZ)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Suzano SA. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.13, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 3,185,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gerdau SA (GGB)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.26, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,257,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $286.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 152.93%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 179,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 80,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MP Materials Corp (MP)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 151,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMS Capital Ltda. Also check out:

