AMS Capital Ltda Buys Suzano SA, Amazon.com Inc, Gerdau SA, Sells Vale SA, Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc

New Purchases: SUZ, GGB, DOCU, CGC,

SUZ, GGB, DOCU, CGC, Added Positions: AMZN, XBI, MSFT, MP, TSM, SAM, ETSY, BABA,

AMZN, XBI, MSFT, MP, TSM, SAM, ETSY, BABA, Reduced Positions: VALE, MELI, PYPL, SQ, GOOGL, NOW, CRM, YNDX, MA, DDOG,

VALE, MELI, PYPL, SQ, GOOGL, NOW, CRM, YNDX, MA, DDOG, Sold Out: QCOM, ADSK, EWZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Suzano SA, Amazon.com Inc, Gerdau SA, DocuSign Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells Vale SA, Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMS Capital Ltda. As of 2021Q2, AMS Capital Ltda owns 29 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 74,800 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 532,174 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,103,800 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 616,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Suzano SA (SUZ) - 3,185,926 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Suzano SA. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.13, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 3,185,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.26, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,257,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $286.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 152.93%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 179,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 80,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 151,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.