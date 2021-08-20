Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Active Dividend Stock ETF, Trend Aggregation ESG ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Facebook Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: RDFI, TADS, TEGS, TAEQ, DIVO, TAAG, MOO, BITQ, SCHJ, CLF, DBC, IFRA, VIXY, USRT, DVN, WYNN, PFFD, TACE, PTBD, BRK.A, BLES, COMT, GNMA, IBDM, IBDN, IXG, RHS, ADM, COF, DFAC, FATT, FLYT, IDHQ, IPAC, IWL, NULV, SDG, SMLV, URA, XHS, WTRG, EXPE, OSTK, RF, XLNX, JAZZ, DFS, HUBS, SPT, AOR, BIZD, CANE, DEF, IBDO, IBDP, PSR, QQQM, SRLN, AUBN, NTES, OHI, COWN, GRBK, WDAY, SFM, ARKF, BIBL, FSTA, IBD, ICSH, LMBS, LVHI, NERD, NUSI, PDP, QMN, NSP, ALB, BSX, BKE, CNP, CERS, CINF, EXC, GHM, HUM, MRO, OGE, SJI, CUBE, CMG, GOF, LRN, SIX, CNHI, TSLX, U, ACWF, ARKQ, CXSE, DRIV, EDOC, ENTR, EPRF, EVX, EWG, EWT, FTGC, GSEW, IEHS, IYG, RVNU, RWL, RYU, SPMD, SSO, TQQQ, VNLA, VOOV, VTHR, CB, AES, SRPT, LNT, ADI, OZK, BHB, BRKS, BG, CCJ, CE, CPK, NNN, CREE, DXCM, EIX, EW, ESCA, FDS, EQC, HCSG, HSY, HOLX, ING, LII, MFC, MCY, MCO, MSI, NI, NVO, PBCT, PBR, PPC, PLUG, RGCO, RSG, ROP, RY, SRE, SSRM, WPM, SWX, SU, TECH, TD, VFC, WAT, WSO, WW, YORW, AWF, IIM, BTO, NXJ, HYT, QRTEA, EVR, EBS, SBH, NIE, FMAO, OCSL, IBIO, FTNT, COR, BAH, MARA, QLYS, RH, IQV, GOGO, BANX, AMC, MC, W, PRAH, ACV, NTRA, LITE, RACE, YUMC, SMAR, YETI, ALC, CMBM, PTA, TPGY, QS, DOCN, FIGS, MMAT, BLV, BOTZ, IGIB, CLIX, COWZ, DJD, DNL, DWAS, EBND, EMXC, EUSB, FDNI, FEMS, FKU, FLDR, FNDF, FPXI, GAMR, GRES, HTEC, IBDD, IBDQ, IRBO, ITB, IVOV, MFMS, OIH, PKB, PSL, PSQ, QDEF, RDVY, RING, RNDV, RNLC, RYF, SCHO, SPHQ, SPLB, SPTI, STOT, TFI, THCX, THNQ, TLTD, TOLZ, VONG, VTWO, XRLV,
- Added Positions: SPY, FDX, LIN, ABNB, FIXD, CVX, BIV, AGZ, XLK, AMZN, VOO, AGG, NEAR, MSFT, COP, FISV, VTI, IYK, MINT, QQQ, SCHP, D, VSTO, AMD, LYFT, IEUR, PYPL, SONO, VGIT, VNQ, VUG, LRCX, TMUS, FLOT, GLD, VWOB, LOW, NOC, NIO, DIA, TLT, CSCO, CMCSA, DHR, XOM, JPM, DOCU, WOOD, LNG, F, PG, O, STX, DIS, MELI, FSK, UA, CRWD, ITOT, IUSB, XLRE, XLY, BIDU, GD, LH, OKE, PII, WPC, WEC, IEF, SLV, SPEM, TAN, XLC, ALL, NEE, HON, IHC, KR, LMT, MGM, NKE, CRM, SYY, GM, TLRY, TLRY, FTCH, MRNA, DELL, PINS, FPE, GDX, XLB, XLV, MMM, BIIB, GIS, PNC, SWK, SBUX, TGT, TMO, UPS, UNH, NOW, SHAK, TTD, ARKG, EFV, HEDJ, VOOG, ABT, ACN, ATVI, AMT, AMGN, NLY, ADP, CNC, CI, CL, COST, EL, K, MDLZ, MAR, MMC, MDT, MRK, ES, PEP, QCOM, SPG, LUV, SYK, TXN, UNP, VZ, MA, DAL, ULTA, SPLK, PANW, ABBV, GOOG, JD, TWLO, UBER, RKT, EPI, FALN, GOVT, IGV, IWY, JKF, JKH, MGC, PCEF, SCHG, TIP, VGT, VTV, VXUS, XLF, ASML, AAP, ALXN, MO, APA, ARCC, ADSK, TFC, BAC, BDX, CVS, STZ, DLR, DD, LCII, DUK, EMN, ETN, ECL, LLY, ENB, EPD, EXAS, FLO, GILD, HIG, HD, HBAN, ITW, ILMN, INTC, LAZ, MAS, MCD, NFLX, ORCL, PFE, PSEC, RIO, XPO, SWKS, SO, TRV, TSM, VMI, VRTX, WSM, ET, JQC, BGS, TEL, VMW, AWK, KW, V, AGNC, GNRC, MPC, PSX, APAM, HLT, ANET, NEP, SEDG, SQ, TEAM, ADNT, SNAP, AFIN, SE, SAIL, PD, FSLY, CARR, MSGE, AMJ, AOK, BOND, IGSB, DGRO, DIV, DVY, EEM, EFA, EMLP, ESGU, FLRN, HYD, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IVV, IWS, IYW, PCY, PDBC, PGX, PSK, SCHA, SCZ, SMH, SMMU, SPDW, SPIP, SPTM, VEA, VEU, VGK, VOT, VPU, VTIP, XLU, DDD, PLD, ADBE, AFL, AON, AZPN, BHP, BLKB, BAM, CF, CSX, CERN, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CME, AWH, CTXS, CLX, DTE, EOG, EA, EMR, EQIX, FHN, GPC, GSK, MNST, INFO, IEX, TT, ISRG, SJM, KLAC, KEY, LEN, MGA, MLM, MRVL, MMS, MET, NOK, PAYX, PAA, PRU, PEG, RCL, SNY, SONY, STT, TJX, TXT, WEN, TSN, USB, UBSI, URI, OLED, VLO, VOD, GWW, WBA, WM, ANTM, WFC, WY, WWD, DZSI, ZBH, DNP, CRF, PDT, FFC, NAD, UTG, HBI, CQP, CHW, MAIN, CIM, GAIN, MAXR, AQN, APPS, SRNE, PM, BUD, STWD, DG, CLDT, VUZI, KKR, NXPI, BGX, HCA, STAG, MOS, ZTS, NRZ, CDW, VEEV, AAL, PAYC, CGC, ARES, GLOB, HMLP, KEYS, GSBD, VIRT, TDOC, Z, EDIT, GPMT, LX, ELAN, ESTC, DOW, JMIA, CHWY, AMCR, BIPC, AZEK, BEPC, LI, PLTR, AAXJ, ACWX, ANGL, ARKK, BIL, CIBR, CORN, DEM, DLS, EELV, EMB, EMQQ, ESGE, EWD, FEZ, FINX, FIW, FUTY, FVD, FXH, GNR, HYMB, IBB, ICLN, IDV, IHF, IMTM, IQLT, IVE, IWB, IWO, IWP, IYY, MOAT, MUB, PHO, PKW, QYLD, ROBO, SCHV, SDY, SGOL, SHYG, SLYG, TECL, URTH, USHY, VCIT, VCLT, VO, VXF, XES, XRT, XSOE,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, FB, XLE, NVDA, IVOL, RSP, SHY, BABA, BND, XBI, IWM, BLK, XLI, SHV, ICE, SCCO, MDY, FNV, IAU, REGN, AWP, FCX, SWBI, VIAC, CMI, DE, FITB, HPQ, IDXX, PH, LYB, SYF, HYG, IDU, VB, VBR, DISCA, GS, KHC, XFLT, IGLB, SCHB, T, A, ALGN, AMAT, BA, DJCO, SPGI, WMT, GDV, CWB, IJJ, MBB, PEJ, PWV, SOXX, USMV, XLP, XME, TPR, PSLV, APTS, TWTR, CTVA, NET, PTON, MP, ARKW, FTEC, IJR, IJT, MTUM, QCLN, SCHM, BRK.B, MT, CRSP, ZS, BYND, EFG, IHI, SPYG, VCSH, VOE, VWO, IVZ, BCE, BK, BTI, CAT, XEC, CCI, ETR, GPS, GOOGL, JNJ, KMB, KFS, MCK, MPW, MU, NUE, ROST, TRP, UAL, RTX, WDC, JRO, CLR, BX, PKO, AVGO, APTV, PDI, MPLX, NVTA, SHOP, PAVM, INVH, ZM, DKNG, SNOW, BSV, ESPO, EWU, GSY, IJS, ITA, JETS, JNK, PBW, REM, SCHF, SCHX, SH, SPLG, VDE, VFH, VHT, VT, VYM, VYMI, XOP, ABB, AKAM, AXP, AIG, AMP, ARWR, AJG, AZN, ATO, BP, BBY, BMRN, CMS, CPB, CAH, CCL, FUN, CTSH, CMP, DHI, DRI, FBC, LHX, MTCH, IIVI, IP, JCI, LOGI, MDC, MS, NEM, NSC, NVS, OXY, PPL, BKNG, DGX, RCII, BB, SLB, SMG, STLD, TTWO, TPL, TTE, TSCO, WMB, YUM, RDS.B, VGM, CHI, NZF, NEA, BLE, UTF, BDJ, CODI, HTGC, FSLR, QQQX, BTZ, LULU, BEP, OPI, DBRG, EFC, NBB, PBA, SBRA, KMI, PCI, NCLH, HASI, DSL, EQX, WIX, ALLY, FIVN, QRVO, ETSY, NNDM, RA, OKTA, DMTK, ROKU, SPCE, STNE, WORK, IAC, AOA, AOM, BNDX, DBA, DLN, EDV, FDN, FHLC, GLDM, HDV, IBUY, IEI, IPO, IWD, IXJ, IXN, IYE, IYF, KRE, KWEB, LIT, MNA, NOBL, NYF, PFF, QQQJ, RWM, SCHD, SPAB, SPIB, SPSM, SPTL, VDC, VLUE, VMBS, VPL, VRP, VTEB, VV, XAR, XLG,
- Sold Out: EXPI, CUT, SIVB, FSKR, GE, RGR, BJ, HPE, EWJ, FXC, WST, RIOT, IBKR, VXX, PICK, ITE, INDA, KBE, EWA, EWN, IYT, IYZ, CSIQ, GWPH, AIV, VNT, INDY, NHF, FPX, PRFZ, PWB, IYM, SCHZ, ALK, JKD, WDIV, STM, DBI, DLTR, IRM, LVS, MFA, NAV, PAAS, PETS, ROK, AGGY, DHC, TCF, VRSK, LPLA, FIVE, RNG, CHGG, WATT, DEA,
For the details of Belpointe Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belpointe+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Belpointe Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 500,783 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,617 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,331 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.02%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 109,690 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,202 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $29.82, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.717300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 552,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Active Dividend Stock ETF (TADS)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Active Dividend Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 499,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trend Aggregation ESG ETF (TEGS)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trend Aggregation ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.337500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 496,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trend Aggregation U.S. ETF (TAEQ)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trend Aggregation U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 525,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 113,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (TAAG)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trend Aggregation Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 131,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 73,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 386.12%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 1001.26%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 105.31%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 67,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 234.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 133,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 147.72%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.37 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $34.76.Sold Out: Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF. The sale prices were between $35.92 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $89.98, with an estimated average price of $74.76.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Belpointe Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Belpointe Asset Management LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment