Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Active Dividend Stock ETF, Trend Aggregation ESG ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Facebook Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: RDFI, TADS, TEGS, TAEQ, DIVO, TAAG, MOO, BITQ, SCHJ, CLF, DBC, IFRA, VIXY, USRT, DVN, WYNN, PFFD, TACE, PTBD, BRK.A, BLES, COMT, GNMA, IBDM, IBDN, IXG, RHS, ADM, COF, DFAC, FATT, FLYT, IDHQ, IPAC, IWL, NULV, SDG, SMLV, URA, XHS, WTRG, EXPE, OSTK, RF, XLNX, JAZZ, DFS, HUBS, SPT, AOR, BIZD, CANE, DEF, IBDO, IBDP, PSR, QQQM, SRLN, AUBN, NTES, OHI, COWN, GRBK, WDAY, SFM, ARKF, BIBL, FSTA, IBD, ICSH, LMBS, LVHI, NERD, NUSI, PDP, QMN, NSP, ALB, BSX, BKE, CNP, CERS, CINF, EXC, GHM, HUM, MRO, OGE, SJI, CUBE, CMG, GOF, LRN, SIX, CNHI, TSLX, U, ACWF, ARKQ, CXSE, DRIV, EDOC, ENTR, EPRF, EVX, EWG, EWT, FTGC, GSEW, IEHS, IYG, RVNU, RWL, RYU, SPMD, SSO, TQQQ, VNLA, VOOV, VTHR, CB, AES, SRPT, LNT, ADI, OZK, BHB, BRKS, BG, CCJ, CE, CPK, NNN, CREE, DXCM, EIX, EW, ESCA, FDS, EQC, HCSG, HSY, HOLX, ING, LII, MFC, MCY, MCO, MSI, NI, NVO, PBCT, PBR, PPC, PLUG, RGCO, RSG, ROP, RY, SRE, SSRM, WPM, SWX, SU, TECH, TD, VFC, WAT, WSO, WW, YORW, AWF, IIM, BTO, NXJ, HYT, QRTEA, EVR, EBS, SBH, NIE, FMAO, OCSL, IBIO, FTNT, COR, BAH, MARA, QLYS, RH, IQV, GOGO, BANX, AMC, MC, W, PRAH, ACV, NTRA, LITE, RACE, YUMC, SMAR, YETI, ALC, CMBM, PTA, TPGY, QS, DOCN, FIGS, MMAT, BLV, BOTZ, IGIB, CLIX, COWZ, DJD, DNL, DWAS, EBND, EMXC, EUSB, FDNI, FEMS, FKU, FLDR, FNDF, FPXI, GAMR, GRES, HTEC, IBDD, IBDQ, IRBO, ITB, IVOV, MFMS, OIH, PKB, PSL, PSQ, QDEF, RDVY, RING, RNDV, RNLC, RYF, SCHO, SPHQ, SPLB, SPTI, STOT, TFI, THCX, THNQ, TLTD, TOLZ, VONG, VTWO, XRLV,

SPY, FDX, LIN, ABNB, FIXD, CVX, BIV, AGZ, XLK, AMZN, VOO, AGG, NEAR, MSFT, COP, FISV, VTI, IYK, MINT, QQQ, SCHP, D, VSTO, AMD, LYFT, IEUR, PYPL, SONO, VGIT, VNQ, VUG, LRCX, TMUS, FLOT, GLD, VWOB, LOW, NOC, NIO, DIA, TLT, CSCO, CMCSA, DHR, XOM, JPM, DOCU, WOOD, LNG, F, PG, O, STX, DIS, MELI, FSK, UA, CRWD, ITOT, IUSB, XLRE, XLY, BIDU, GD, LH, OKE, PII, WPC, WEC, IEF, SLV, SPEM, TAN, XLC, ALL, NEE, HON, IHC, KR, LMT, MGM, NKE, CRM, SYY, GM, TLRY, TLRY, FTCH, MRNA, DELL, PINS, FPE, GDX, XLB, XLV, MMM, BIIB, GIS, PNC, SWK, SBUX, TGT, TMO, UPS, UNH, NOW, SHAK, TTD, ARKG, EFV, HEDJ, VOOG, ABT, ACN, ATVI, AMT, AMGN, NLY, ADP, CNC, CI, CL, COST, EL, K, MDLZ, MAR, MMC, MDT, MRK, ES, PEP, QCOM, SPG, LUV, SYK, TXN, UNP, VZ, MA, DAL, ULTA, SPLK, PANW, ABBV, GOOG, JD, TWLO, UBER, RKT, EPI, FALN, GOVT, IGV, IWY, JKF, JKH, MGC, PCEF, SCHG, TIP, VGT, VTV, VXUS, XLF, ASML, AAP, ALXN, MO, APA, ARCC, ADSK, TFC, BAC, BDX, CVS, STZ, DLR, DD, LCII, DUK, EMN, ETN, ECL, LLY, ENB, EPD, EXAS, FLO, GILD, HIG, HD, HBAN, ITW, ILMN, INTC, LAZ, MAS, MCD, NFLX, ORCL, PFE, PSEC, RIO, XPO, SWKS, SO, TRV, TSM, VMI, VRTX, WSM, ET, JQC, BGS, TEL, VMW, AWK, KW, V, AGNC, GNRC, MPC, PSX, APAM, HLT, ANET, NEP, SEDG, SQ, TEAM, ADNT, SNAP, AFIN, SE, SAIL, PD, FSLY, CARR, MSGE, AMJ, AOK, BOND, IGSB, DGRO, DIV, DVY, EEM, EFA, EMLP, ESGU, FLRN, HYD, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IVV, IWS, IYW, PCY, PDBC, PGX, PSK, SCHA, SCZ, SMH, SMMU, SPDW, SPIP, SPTM, VEA, VEU, VGK, VOT, VPU, VTIP, XLU, DDD, PLD, ADBE, AFL, AON, AZPN, BHP, BLKB, BAM, CF, CSX, CERN, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CME, AWH, CTXS, CLX, DTE, EOG, EA, EMR, EQIX, FHN, GPC, GSK, MNST, INFO, IEX, TT, ISRG, SJM, KLAC, KEY, LEN, MGA, MLM, MRVL, MMS, MET, NOK, PAYX, PAA, PRU, PEG, RCL, SNY, SONY, STT, TJX, TXT, WEN, TSN, USB, UBSI, URI, OLED, VLO, VOD, GWW, WBA, WM, ANTM, WFC, WY, WWD, DZSI, ZBH, DNP, CRF, PDT, FFC, NAD, UTG, HBI, CQP, CHW, MAIN, CIM, GAIN, MAXR, AQN, APPS, SRNE, PM, BUD, STWD, DG, CLDT, VUZI, KKR, NXPI, BGX, HCA, STAG, MOS, ZTS, NRZ, CDW, VEEV, AAL, PAYC, CGC, ARES, GLOB, HMLP, KEYS, GSBD, VIRT, TDOC, Z, EDIT, GPMT, LX, ELAN, ESTC, DOW, JMIA, CHWY, AMCR, BIPC, AZEK, BEPC, LI, PLTR, AAXJ, ACWX, ANGL, ARKK, BIL, CIBR, CORN, DEM, DLS, EELV, EMB, EMQQ, ESGE, EWD, FEZ, FINX, FIW, FUTY, FVD, FXH, GNR, HYMB, IBB, ICLN, IDV, IHF, IMTM, IQLT, IVE, IWB, IWO, IWP, IYY, MOAT, MUB, PHO, PKW, QYLD, ROBO, SCHV, SDY, SGOL, SHYG, SLYG, TECL, URTH, USHY, VCIT, VCLT, VO, VXF, XES, XRT, XSOE, Reduced Positions: BMY, FB, XLE, NVDA, IVOL, RSP, SHY, BABA, BND, XBI, IWM, BLK, XLI, SHV, ICE, SCCO, MDY, FNV, IAU, REGN, AWP, FCX, SWBI, VIAC, CMI, DE, FITB, HPQ, IDXX, PH, LYB, SYF, HYG, IDU, VB, VBR, DISCA, GS, KHC, XFLT, IGLB, SCHB, T, A, ALGN, AMAT, BA, DJCO, SPGI, WMT, GDV, CWB, IJJ, MBB, PEJ, PWV, SOXX, USMV, XLP, XME, TPR, PSLV, APTS, TWTR, CTVA, NET, PTON, MP, ARKW, FTEC, IJR, IJT, MTUM, QCLN, SCHM, BRK.B, MT, CRSP, ZS, BYND, EFG, IHI, SPYG, VCSH, VOE, VWO, IVZ, BCE, BK, BTI, CAT, XEC, CCI, ETR, GPS, GOOGL, JNJ, KMB, KFS, MCK, MPW, MU, NUE, ROST, TRP, UAL, RTX, WDC, JRO, CLR, BX, PKO, AVGO, APTV, PDI, MPLX, NVTA, SHOP, PAVM, INVH, ZM, DKNG, SNOW, BSV, ESPO, EWU, GSY, IJS, ITA, JETS, JNK, PBW, REM, SCHF, SCHX, SH, SPLG, VDE, VFH, VHT, VT, VYM, VYMI, XOP, ABB, AKAM, AXP, AIG, AMP, ARWR, AJG, AZN, ATO, BP, BBY, BMRN, CMS, CPB, CAH, CCL, FUN, CTSH, CMP, DHI, DRI, FBC, LHX, MTCH, IIVI, IP, JCI, LOGI, MDC, MS, NEM, NSC, NVS, OXY, PPL, BKNG, DGX, RCII, BB, SLB, SMG, STLD, TTWO, TPL, TTE, TSCO, WMB, YUM, RDS.B, VGM, CHI, NZF, NEA, BLE, UTF, BDJ, CODI, HTGC, FSLR, QQQX, BTZ, LULU, BEP, OPI, DBRG, EFC, NBB, PBA, SBRA, KMI, PCI, NCLH, HASI, DSL, EQX, WIX, ALLY, FIVN, QRVO, ETSY, NNDM, RA, OKTA, DMTK, ROKU, SPCE, STNE, WORK, IAC, AOA, AOM, BNDX, DBA, DLN, EDV, FDN, FHLC, GLDM, HDV, IBUY, IEI, IPO, IWD, IXJ, IXN, IYE, IYF, KRE, KWEB, LIT, MNA, NOBL, NYF, PFF, QQQJ, RWM, SCHD, SPAB, SPIB, SPSM, SPTL, VDC, VLUE, VMBS, VPL, VRP, VTEB, VV, XAR, XLG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Active Dividend Stock ETF, Trend Aggregation ESG ETF, Trend Aggregation U.S. ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Facebook Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belpointe Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Belpointe Asset Management LLC owns 1123 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belpointe Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belpointe+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 500,783 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,617 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,331 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.02% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 109,690 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,202 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $29.82, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.717300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 552,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Active Dividend Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 499,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trend Aggregation ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.337500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 496,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trend Aggregation U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 525,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 113,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trend Aggregation Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 131,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 73,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 386.12%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 1001.26%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 105.31%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 67,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 234.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 133,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 147.72%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.37 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $34.76.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF. The sale prices were between $35.92 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $89.98, with an estimated average price of $74.76.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.