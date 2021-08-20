Logo
Newport Trust Co Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Vontier Corp, Belden Inc, Sells Teleflex Inc, Arconic Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newport Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Vontier Corp, Belden Inc, sells Teleflex Inc, Arconic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Newport Trust Co owns 55 stocks with a total value of $39.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newport Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newport Trust Co
  1. Boeing Co (BA) - 44,045,462 shares, 26.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
  2. AT&T Inc (T) - 194,807,222 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  3. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 16,745,307 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 18,315,314 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  5. Parsons Corp (PSN) - 72,326,569 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 875,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 231,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Belden Inc (BDC)

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Belden Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $54.72, with an estimated average price of $48.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 136,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Newport Trust Co sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newport Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Newport Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newport Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newport Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newport Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
