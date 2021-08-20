Newport Trust Co Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Vontier Corp, Belden Inc, Sells Teleflex Inc, Arconic Corp

New Purchases: PNW, VNT,

PNW, VNT, Added Positions: BDC,

BDC, Reduced Positions: BA, PSN, F, DDS, GD, MMM, SRE, BSX, WHR, ANTM, TFX, WY, ETR, DAL, WDC, HUM, JCI, COF, BTI, M, UIS, STT, KHC, PM, NI, MCO, HIG, GT, YUM, CHX, TDC, MDLZ, TRMK, SFNC, LIN, GNW, LLY, DHR, BBY, BMO, MO, RAMP,

BA, PSN, F, DDS, GD, MMM, SRE, BSX, WHR, ANTM, TFX, WY, ETR, DAL, WDC, HUM, JCI, COF, BTI, M, UIS, STT, KHC, PM, NI, MCO, HIG, GT, YUM, CHX, TDC, MDLZ, TRMK, SFNC, LIN, GNW, LLY, DHR, BBY, BMO, MO, RAMP, Sold Out: ARNC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Vontier Corp, Belden Inc, sells Teleflex Inc, Arconic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Newport Trust Co owns 55 stocks with a total value of $39.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newport Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Boeing Co (BA) - 44,045,462 shares, 26.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% AT&T Inc (T) - 194,807,222 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 16,745,307 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 18,315,314 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Parsons Corp (PSN) - 72,326,569 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 875,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 231,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Belden Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $54.72, with an estimated average price of $48.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 136,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Trust Co sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32.86.