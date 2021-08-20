Gemsstock Ltd. Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, MSFT, RDS.A, NVDA, BABA, ASML,

AAPL, MSFT, RDS.A, NVDA, BABA, ASML, Added Positions: GOOG, AMZN, AVGO, SVXY,

GOOG, AMZN, AVGO, SVXY, Reduced Positions: JPM, GS, ENPH, MS, MU,

JPM, GS, ENPH, MS, MU, Sold Out: WMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Morgan Stanley, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gemsstock Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Gemsstock Ltd. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gemsstock Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gemsstock+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,088 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 309.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,900 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.22% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 389,500 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,500 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 63,000 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.26%

Gemsstock Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.28%. The holding were 235,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 90,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 380,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 49,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $788.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 309.11%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 15,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 142.22%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $475.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. added to a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $44.62 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $51. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 539,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemsstock Ltd. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.