AAF Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: AGG,

AGG, Added Positions: IXUS, DIA, VO, IJH, VTV,

IXUS, DIA, VO, IJH, VTV, Reduced Positions: IVV, IWM, IEFA, IJR, IWD, MSFT, IWR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAF Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AAF Wealth Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AAF Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aaf+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 73,867 shares, 24.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 139,748 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 50,961 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 232,400 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 51,464 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%

AAF Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 35,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.