AAF Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company AAF Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAF Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AAF Wealth Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of AAF Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. AAF Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AAF Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AAF Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AAF Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: AGG,
- Added Positions: IXUS, DIA, VO, IJH, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IWM, IEFA, IJR, IWD, MSFT, IWR,
For the details of AAF Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aaf+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AAF Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 73,867 shares, 24.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 139,748 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 50,961 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 232,400 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 51,464 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
AAF Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 35,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AAF Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. AAF Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AAF Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AAF Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AAF Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment