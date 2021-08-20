Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Lydall Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, CSX Corp

- New Purchases: GNMA, LDL, EAGG, WAT, ADI, EA, IVW, SCHV,
- Added Positions: JPM, UPS, BDX, BRK.B, DIS, BMY, PG, TJX, EMB, CAT, DE, ABBV,
- Sold Out: IAU, CSX,
For the details of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bigelow+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,196 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 192,237 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 176,700 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 162,758 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 68,404 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio.
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 107,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lydall Inc (LDL)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lydall Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.96 and $61.72, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $402.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $166.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.
