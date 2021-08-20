Requisite Capital Management, LLC Buys Mr. Cooper Group Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Elevate Credit Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

New Purchases: COOP, JEPI, SVAL, T, JMST, BILL, LIT, MLPX, MSGE, MEAR, URNM, MAPS, PPLT, SKLZ, EHC, COIN, TDOC, ICSH, VTHR, ZIM, MUDS, MUDS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mr. Cooper Group Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, AT&T Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Elevate Credit Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Requisite Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Requisite Capital Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 5,536,208 shares, 32.22% of the total portfolio. Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 2,601,355 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,874 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.82% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 664,007 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 179,623 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.25%

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.84%. The holding were 2,601,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 664,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.799600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 937,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 205,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 108,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 148.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 426,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 492.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $349.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 82.24%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 116.82%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2748.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $395.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.