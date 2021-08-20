Logo
Requisite Capital Management, LLC Buys Mr. Cooper Group Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Elevate Credit Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Requisite Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mr. Cooper Group Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, AT&T Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Elevate Credit Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Requisite Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Requisite Capital Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Requisite Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/requisite+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Requisite Capital Management, LLC
  1. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 5,536,208 shares, 32.22% of the total portfolio.
  2. Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 2,601,355 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,874 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.82%
  4. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 664,007 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 179,623 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.25%
New Purchase: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.84%. The holding were 2,601,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 664,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.799600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 937,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 205,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 108,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 148.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 426,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 492.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $349.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 82.24%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 116.82%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2748.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $395.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Requisite Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Requisite Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Requisite Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Requisite Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Requisite Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
