Financial Life Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Life Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Financial Life Advisors owns 56 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 535,420 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 357,885 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 153,072 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 346,722 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 237,437 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $59.34, with an estimated average price of $55.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.459000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 114,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.