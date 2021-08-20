Financial Life Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SPMO, AAPL, AMD, EFA, VONV,
- Added Positions: TLT, IGIB, VMBS, EMB, NEAR, IEFA, IEMG, IVE, MTUM, USMV, IVW, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: VGLT, VUG, VTV, IJH, VEA, SCHP, VWO, VGK, VBK, VOT, VBR, IGSB, VO, VOE, VB, SCHE, SCHA, IEUR, SCHG, LGLV, IWP, IPAC, RJI, VGT,
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 535,420 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 357,885 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 153,072 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 346,722 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 237,437 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $59.34, with an estimated average price of $55.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.459000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 114,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.
