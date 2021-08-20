Logo
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Oracle Corp, Baxter International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Providence Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, International Business Machines Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Oracle Corp, Baxter International Inc, The Kroger Co, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Providence Capital Advisors, LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Providence Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/providence+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Providence Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,452 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,426 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.87%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,317 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,933 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 45,224 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.15%
New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 53,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 62,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 22,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 46,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 166.45%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 39,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 6455.22%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 17,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 45,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 87407.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 23,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 2598.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 61,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sold Out: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Providence Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Providence Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Providence Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Providence Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Providence Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
