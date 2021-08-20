Providence Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Oracle Corp, Baxter International Inc

- New Purchases: JCI, CMCO, AMD, DFAC, DFAT, OGN, VTEB, IYM, IP, AB, IUSG, IGSB, IUSB, KDFI, NEA, PTBD, PWS, USMC, PSK, CWB, INKM, XLF, SMB, FMB, COIN, DISCA, FDIS, HIG, AEE, DGRW, POST, NET, PREF, BAMR, RGA, RBLX, BHF, BP, SPLG, VOE, ARCC, DIAL, ARNC, XLU, SPLK, UAL, VRTV, AIG, AMH, KXI, HWM, HTRB, RYU, BSCO, URTH, EEMA, TIP, PAVE, GAIN, INDS, EWJ, KHC, KSCD, KLCD, LOB, MET, MDLZ, COMP, HTAB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,452 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,426 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.87%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,317 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,933 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 45,224 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.15%
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 53,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 62,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 22,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 46,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 166.45%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 39,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 6455.22%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 17,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 45,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 87407.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 23,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 2598.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 61,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65.Sold Out: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.
