Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Prologis Inc, PulteGroup Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Lumentum Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prologis Inc, PulteGroup Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphinity+investment+management+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 87,202 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,949,887 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 654,907 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,913,862 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 737,964 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09%

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 1180.81%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 946,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 836.64%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,791,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 735.55%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $429.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 243,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $437.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 269,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $321.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 460,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.