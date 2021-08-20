Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Prologis Inc, PulteGroup Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Lumentum Holdings Inc

- Added Positions: PLD, PHM, UNH, SPGI, DHR, OTIS, KEYS, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, BX, BAC, NVDA, MSFT, MS, ATVI, HCA, YUMC, TT, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: LITE,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 87,202 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,949,887 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 654,907 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,913,862 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 737,964 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09%
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 1180.81%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 946,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 836.64%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,791,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 735.55%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $429.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 243,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $437.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 269,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $321.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 460,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.
