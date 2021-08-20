Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Sells The Brink's Co

Added Positions: NVDA,

NVDA, Reduced Positions: BCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, sells The Brink's Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 373,640 shares, 80.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.94% The Brink's Co (BCO) - 233,403 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.27%

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.1%. The holding were 373,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.