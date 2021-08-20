Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Sells The Brink's Co

Investment company Greencape Capital Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, sells The Brink's Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd. Also check out:
1. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greencape Capital Pty Ltd keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 373,640 shares, 80.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.94%
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 233,403 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.27%
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.1%. The holding were 373,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.
