SWS Partners Buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Etsy Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Wayfair Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SWS Partners (Current Portfolio) buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Etsy Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Shopify Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Wayfair Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Illumina Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SWS Partners. As of 2021Q2, SWS Partners owns 74 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SWS Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sws+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SWS Partners
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,829 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.83%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 15,856 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,220 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 14,642 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 33,809 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

SWS Partners initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 69,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

SWS Partners initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $199.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

SWS Partners initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

SWS Partners initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

SWS Partners added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1450.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

SWS Partners added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 54,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visteon Corp (VC)

SWS Partners added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $108.06 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $120.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

SWS Partners added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of SWS Partners. Also check out:

1. SWS Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. SWS Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SWS Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SWS Partners keeps buying
