SWS Partners Buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Etsy Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Wayfair Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, Etsy Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Shopify Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Wayfair Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Illumina Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SWS Partners. As of 2021Q2, SWS Partners owns 74 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,829 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.83% Facebook Inc (FB) - 15,856 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,220 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 14,642 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 33,809 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%

SWS Partners initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 69,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SWS Partners initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $199.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SWS Partners initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SWS Partners initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SWS Partners added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1450.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SWS Partners added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 54,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SWS Partners added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $108.06 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $120.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SWS Partners added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

SWS Partners sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.