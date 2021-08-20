Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Fortinet Inc, Cloudera Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, ZM, PATH, XM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Snowflake Inc, Twilio Inc, Okta Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Fortinet Inc, Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 796,600 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 431,200 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 828,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.46% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,014,600 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 241,800 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $266.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $336.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 150,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 828,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,014,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $340.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $230.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 94,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $600.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 95,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.