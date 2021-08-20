Logo
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Fortinet Inc, Cloudera Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Snowflake Inc, Twilio Inc, Okta Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Fortinet Inc, Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimus+prime+fund+management+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 796,600 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio.
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 431,200 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 828,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.46%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,014,600 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.16%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 241,800 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $266.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $336.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 150,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 828,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,014,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $340.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $230.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 94,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $600.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 95,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. keeps buying
