Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Fortinet Inc, Cloudera Inc

- New Purchases: SNOW, ZM, PATH, XM,
- Added Positions: TSM, AMD, TWLO, OKTA, TSLA, NOW, FROG, ESTC, ZS, CRWD, SHOP, NCNO, WDAY,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, FB, DOCU,
- Sold Out: FTNT, CLDR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 796,600 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 431,200 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 828,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.46%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,014,600 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 241,800 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $266.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $336.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 150,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 828,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,014,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $340.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $230.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 94,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $600.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 95,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Optimus Prime Fund Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.
