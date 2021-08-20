Logo
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Quipt Home Medical Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Sells , XPEL Inc, TFI International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Quipt Home Medical Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Science Applications International Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells , XPEL Inc, TFI International Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q2, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owns 202 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claret+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp
  1. CGI Inc (GIB) - 400,329 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  2. North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,340,373 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,979 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 68,463 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,158 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
New Purchase: Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 2,765,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 91.51%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Ubiquiti Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94. The stock is now traded at around $309.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 55,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 92.02%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CRHM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.95 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97.

Sold Out: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69.

Sold Out: (VAR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: HEXO Corp (HEXO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $5.22 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

Sold Out: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $7.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. Also check out:

1. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp keeps buying
