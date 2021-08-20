CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Quipt Home Medical Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Sells , XPEL Inc, TFI International Inc

New Purchases: QIPT, TAP, RBA, PRMW, IBDP, IBDO, FYBR, IBDQ, TWTR, TDC, ROKU, VNLA, GSY, DXC, RBLX, HUBS, CARR, ALGN, TPX, CL, C,

QIPT, TAP, RBA, PRMW, IBDP, IBDO, FYBR, IBDQ, TWTR, TDC, ROKU, VNLA, GSY, DXC, RBLX, HUBS, CARR, ALGN, TPX, CL, C, Added Positions: DLTR, UI, OLLI, ABBV, SAIC, BMY, CNI, CTSH, CAE, VIAC, ALYA, CVS, GOOG, KL, OTEX, BNS, STN, IAG, PEP, PG, HD, SLF, DIS, KSU, JPM, MMM, KO, MCD,

DLTR, UI, OLLI, ABBV, SAIC, BMY, CNI, CTSH, CAE, VIAC, ALYA, CVS, GOOG, KL, OTEX, BNS, STN, IAG, PEP, PG, HD, SLF, DIS, KSU, JPM, MMM, KO, MCD, Reduced Positions: VREX, XPEL, TFII, CSCO, DENN, ACM, AAPL, GIL, NOA, MGA, MSFT, T, DOOO, SYK, OEC, TARO, TRP, HYG, AGG, PII, CIGI, CCJ, GOOGL, FSV, TAC, NVT, BBY, GOOS, PCOM, QCOM, NPK, SJR, REZI, NVDA, GWRS, ULTA, ENB, CP, BA, CM, TD, SU, RJA, BKE, OR, TU, NTR, FNV, PBA, BHC, ESI, BAM, ENDP, ODP, FTS, LGF.B, V, MA, XLF, ORCL, MRK, VT, DBA, HPQ, GTLS, HRB, BAC, UHAL, AMZN, TKC,

VREX, XPEL, TFII, CSCO, DENN, ACM, AAPL, GIL, NOA, MGA, MSFT, T, DOOO, SYK, OEC, TARO, TRP, HYG, AGG, PII, CIGI, CCJ, GOOGL, FSV, TAC, NVT, BBY, GOOS, PCOM, QCOM, NPK, SJR, REZI, NVDA, GWRS, ULTA, ENB, CP, BA, CM, TD, SU, RJA, BKE, OR, TU, NTR, FNV, PBA, BHC, ESI, BAM, ENDP, ODP, FTS, LGF.B, V, MA, XLF, ORCL, MRK, VT, DBA, HPQ, GTLS, HRB, BAC, UHAL, AMZN, TKC, Sold Out: CRHM, VMD, VAR, HEXO, KGC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Quipt Home Medical Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Science Applications International Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells , XPEL Inc, TFI International Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q2, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owns 202 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claret+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

CGI Inc (GIB) - 400,329 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,340,373 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,979 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Facebook Inc (FB) - 68,463 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,158 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 2,765,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 91.51%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Ubiquiti Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94. The stock is now traded at around $309.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 55,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 92.02%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.95 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $5.22 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $7.42.