USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Global 100 ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

IUSV, IOO, BNDW, FNCL, SHYD, XMHQ, SMMD, JSCP, DFAS, DFAU, DFAC, AVUV, IVV, AVUS, XMVM, DFAI, HYD, USHY, SMMV, XSOE, QDEF, AGZD, CNRG, XLSR, ARKK, ILTB, Added Positions: VLUE, TIP, SPAB, SPDW, SPEM, MGC, SPIP, SPMD, SPSM, SRLN, SPHY, AMZN, SPSB, GWX, VZ, SPTL, MDT, EBND, STIP, RWO, SCZ, SJNK, IQLT, VB, CLF, DGRO, PG, MSFT, MUB, AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Global 100 ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,322 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 103,260 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 38,584 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66% FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX) - 82,269 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 69,120 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 103,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 76,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 62,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 85,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.501400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $80.33, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 154.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 34,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.07%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 40,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 233,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 167,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 64,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $139.8 and $152.34, with an estimated average price of $147.36. The stock is now traded at around $157.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $23.01.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.