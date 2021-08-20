Logo
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. owns 760 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestmark+advisory+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 1,204,449 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) - 676,632 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 184,766 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.24%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,466 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 286,135 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.74%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 1,204,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.34 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 676,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 351,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 122,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 184,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1322.68%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 49,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1095.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 97,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 339.71%. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $187.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 1276.71%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 87,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 60,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95.

Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider