Duality Advisers, Lp Buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Micron Technology Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: JBHT, AAPL, MET, CRM, TSLA, XEL, WSM, FISV, DLR, JPM, NVDA, SO, TOL, WEC, GIS, TRV, CHD, SHW, ADS, MO, SNA, CTXS, CCI, WY, AKAM, APD, CVX, XRAY, MNST, LRCX, HES, BWA, CCL, DAR, OKTA, TXRH, ALGT, EXEL, BLK, CE, MDLA, SAIA, TTWO, NEM, AME, ROST, SAM, CHRW, PPG, ALK, UPS, WU, INTC, ABC, IPG, PWR, RBC, TWLO, KBR, CCMP, KO, IRM, STT, IRBT, NUE, CHDN, CBSH, EVR, IRTC, MDC, MAT, TTEK, WDAY, BRK.B, EOG, FB, ATR, FCN, SJM, DE, RL, UFPI, WERN, ZM, EHTH, BEN, MCHP, LNT, J, MOS, POR, PLD, RBA, CLVT, COLM, CCK, FHN, KMT, PING, O, WDFC, ETR, MKSI, ATVI, AER, AVT, CSIQ, GBCI, IVZ, MMS, NHI, SWKS, WWW, INVH, NJR, RCL, UBER, ABM, BCC, PODD, JBLU, CTSH, GBT, LYFT, SPGI, VRSN, AZO, AXS, BMY, CMP, HOMB, MDGL, NI, SQ, WMT, BBIO, DAN, IDA, JNJ, LGIH, LKQ, MAR, MNRO, RJF, THO, SPCE, AIT, BECN, HSIC, PCRX, TDS, WOR, ALLK, ADP, HAS, PGRE, RLI, SBAC, SU, AGIO, ALGN, BAX, MAIN, OMC, APAM, AUB, EPAY, CNK, DHI, ESE, ESS, FLR, HBI, LTC, NTRS, PAYC, QLYS, W, ALLO, CSCO, NEWR, RUSHA, AYX, BPMC, BRX, CVGW, EPR, EVBG, GH, HUBG, IBP, IART, IBM, PSMT, AOS, AA, APPF, AMAT, BOX, CAKE, CBRL, EPZM, FIVN, LOW, PGNY, TPH, USB, YNDX, CARG, GLW, FANG, FWRD, HTLD, HZNP, SBCF, WRE, WIX, WSFS, AMG, ATI, AMGN, CBU, HE, HURN, ONB, PSN, PSB, SRE, SCS, AAT, BGNE, FL, FULT, GLOB, HLNE, KOD, NWN, SWCH, AAL, T, CWT, ELY, CDAY, GTLS, WIRE, FRME, GES, IDCC, OKE, SMAR, SEDG, SWK, UHT, AVB, BHE, CVS, NTAP, PTON, SPSC, STMP, SF, SNV,

JBHT, AAPL, MET, CRM, TSLA, XEL, WSM, FISV, DLR, JPM, NVDA, SO, TOL, WEC, GIS, TRV, CHD, SHW, ADS, MO, SNA, CTXS, CCI, WY, AKAM, APD, CVX, XRAY, MNST, LRCX, HES, BWA, CCL, DAR, OKTA, TXRH, ALGT, EXEL, BLK, CE, MDLA, SAIA, TTWO, NEM, AME, ROST, SAM, CHRW, PPG, ALK, UPS, WU, INTC, ABC, IPG, PWR, RBC, TWLO, KBR, CCMP, KO, IRM, STT, IRBT, NUE, CHDN, CBSH, EVR, IRTC, MDC, MAT, TTEK, WDAY, BRK.B, EOG, FB, ATR, FCN, SJM, DE, RL, UFPI, WERN, ZM, EHTH, BEN, MCHP, LNT, J, MOS, POR, PLD, RBA, CLVT, COLM, CCK, FHN, KMT, PING, O, WDFC, ETR, MKSI, ATVI, AER, AVT, CSIQ, GBCI, IVZ, MMS, NHI, SWKS, WWW, INVH, NJR, RCL, UBER, ABM, BCC, PODD, JBLU, CTSH, GBT, LYFT, SPGI, VRSN, AZO, AXS, BMY, CMP, HOMB, MDGL, NI, SQ, WMT, BBIO, DAN, IDA, JNJ, LGIH, LKQ, MAR, MNRO, RJF, THO, SPCE, AIT, BECN, HSIC, PCRX, TDS, WOR, ALLK, ADP, HAS, PGRE, RLI, SBAC, SU, AGIO, ALGN, BAX, MAIN, OMC, APAM, AUB, EPAY, CNK, DHI, ESE, ESS, FLR, HBI, LTC, NTRS, PAYC, QLYS, W, ALLO, CSCO, NEWR, RUSHA, AYX, BPMC, BRX, CVGW, EPR, EVBG, GH, HUBG, IBP, IART, IBM, PSMT, AOS, AA, APPF, AMAT, BOX, CAKE, CBRL, EPZM, FIVN, LOW, PGNY, TPH, USB, YNDX, CARG, GLW, FANG, FWRD, HTLD, HZNP, SBCF, WRE, WIX, WSFS, AMG, ATI, AMGN, CBU, HE, HURN, ONB, PSN, PSB, SRE, SCS, AAT, BGNE, FL, FULT, GLOB, HLNE, KOD, NWN, SWCH, AAL, T, CWT, ELY, CDAY, GTLS, WIRE, FRME, GES, IDCC, OKE, SMAR, SEDG, SWK, UHT, AVB, BHE, CVS, NTAP, PTON, SPSC, STMP, SF, SNV, Added Positions: ANSS, OHI, FMC, PKG, DDOG, UAA, NSC, MTCH, AON, IBKR, SYY, ITW, AMP, UNP, ADM, KEY, TSCO, MTZ, ATUS, ATHM, DLTR, BLL, STX, CME, RF, RTX, ES, SGEN, MDU, LNG, DXCM, HAE, NOV, AGNC, RS, IEX, PCH, ABG, EBS, CI, HTHT, CZR, ECL, MKTX, BLUE, BXP, CB, BVN, HFC, SILK, UNH, BYND, HST, LNC, LPSN, SMTC, SFM, CSX, ROCK, MKC, NEOG, SRC, WLK, BKR, ERIE, LFUS, WDC, BL, FDS, KNSL, VIRT, AXP, CRS, SIMO, AMH, WMB, XNCR, CIEN, COUP, DISCA, EQR, FELE, SRCL, TCBI, ZTO, AMWD, ASGN, BRKS, COLB, AJG, EAF, HEES, NVCR, SSD, SONO, ADUS, ALV, GS, HTGC, NTRA, EDU, PLXS, SWX, UNVR, VFC, VRRM, XHR, BMI, OLLI, SNDR, SCL, TRU,

ANSS, OHI, FMC, PKG, DDOG, UAA, NSC, MTCH, AON, IBKR, SYY, ITW, AMP, UNP, ADM, KEY, TSCO, MTZ, ATUS, ATHM, DLTR, BLL, STX, CME, RF, RTX, ES, SGEN, MDU, LNG, DXCM, HAE, NOV, AGNC, RS, IEX, PCH, ABG, EBS, CI, HTHT, CZR, ECL, MKTX, BLUE, BXP, CB, BVN, HFC, SILK, UNH, BYND, HST, LNC, LPSN, SMTC, SFM, CSX, ROCK, MKC, NEOG, SRC, WLK, BKR, ERIE, LFUS, WDC, BL, FDS, KNSL, VIRT, AXP, CRS, SIMO, AMH, WMB, XNCR, CIEN, COUP, DISCA, EQR, FELE, SRCL, TCBI, ZTO, AMWD, ASGN, BRKS, COLB, AJG, EAF, HEES, NVCR, SSD, SONO, ADUS, ALV, GS, HTGC, NTRA, EDU, PLXS, SWX, UNVR, VFC, VRRM, XHR, BMI, OLLI, SNDR, SCL, TRU, Reduced Positions: BIDU, STZ, CBRE, MS, PXD, CRWD, MA, GPN, SPG, TJX, QDEL, UL, GGG, UDR, DIS, FTCH, MRNA, AMD, ARE, MTB, ENPH, KIM, MDB, HRL, WYNN, YUM, UHS, CGNX, D, ELAN, PTCT, PLNT, HLF, HON, SNAP, GOTU, VNO, MTH, TME, TYL, UAL, CNO, DTE, WAL, CPA, CMI, LHCG, MDT, OC, TSN, COG, FAST, PFE, SBGI, VIPS, VG, CW, DAL, FOCS, HR, AVNT, BAND, HEI, CAG, ILMN, JAZZ, VRTX, ADC, LZB, MIC, AMZN, FCFS, LAD, TRN, BLDR, CREE, CYBR, HQY, INDB, KDP, PRAA, PRLB, ASND, BAP, EQIX, GNL, PDD, ZGNX, AMBA, AVGO, DCPH, ESNT, FLS, GWW, ZLAB, ABCB, APLE, DOCU, FSS, GDS, GL, PEAK, MSA, OSIS, TMX, UNF, CWST, CF, SJW, TENB, VMW, WSBC, ACAD, AEIS, BC, CSII, CFX, CMCSA, LXP, MGP, MGPI, ORA, TKR, UTHR, USNA, COLD, ESTC, ICPT, SKX,

BIDU, STZ, CBRE, MS, PXD, CRWD, MA, GPN, SPG, TJX, QDEL, UL, GGG, UDR, DIS, FTCH, MRNA, AMD, ARE, MTB, ENPH, KIM, MDB, HRL, WYNN, YUM, UHS, CGNX, D, ELAN, PTCT, PLNT, HLF, HON, SNAP, GOTU, VNO, MTH, TME, TYL, UAL, CNO, DTE, WAL, CPA, CMI, LHCG, MDT, OC, TSN, COG, FAST, PFE, SBGI, VIPS, VG, CW, DAL, FOCS, HR, AVNT, BAND, HEI, CAG, ILMN, JAZZ, VRTX, ADC, LZB, MIC, AMZN, FCFS, LAD, TRN, BLDR, CREE, CYBR, HQY, INDB, KDP, PRAA, PRLB, ASND, BAP, EQIX, GNL, PDD, ZGNX, AMBA, AVGO, DCPH, ESNT, FLS, GWW, ZLAB, ABCB, APLE, DOCU, FSS, GDS, GL, PEAK, MSA, OSIS, TMX, UNF, CWST, CF, SJW, TENB, VMW, WSBC, ACAD, AEIS, BC, CSII, CFX, CMCSA, LXP, MGP, MGPI, ORA, TKR, UTHR, USNA, COLD, ESTC, ICPT, SKX, Sold Out: LLY, MU, MSFT, AEE, C, COP, DD, HUM, IIVI, LUV, RNG, SBUX, LHX, ED, TER, EL, FE, TT, PFG, BAC, MCK, IDXX, BDX, ZS, AIZ, ICE, LPX, PHM, TDG, MAS, AXTA, NOC, RMD, SLG, WBA, TMO, ROKU, XOM, VIAC, MDLZ, PRU, WHR, FATE, APPN, AFL, AEP, CPB, RSG, DPZ, PAGS, CLX, JCI, CAT, ITRI, LYV, TRUP, IQ, GD, LVS, TXT, VLO, STNE, PRGO, H, EXR, INTU, MTG, CMG, QTWO, DHR, MGM, AXON, GEO, XP, AVY, ZION, AVLR, CPRT, ZBH, EMN, NVRO, ADI, XEC, DECK, IP, LEG, MSTR, MSI, NYT, NDSN, PEGA, VRNS, TPTX, DCI, DUK, MBT, SEIC, AEL, CRUS, JEF, MRCY, CVNA, BHVN, ADPT, BMRN, BKH, CHE, ETN, POOL, SSYS, EYE, NET, ALE, ALB, DRE, FR, BAH, VVV, JHG, PLAN, BBY, DVA, LBTYA, NATI, TTC, COO, MRK, PVH, ALNY, CL, DISH, HELE, IMAX, PCAR, SUI, WK, TTD, A, CAR, FLO, OGE, PEP, CROX, CDLX, PLMR, BLKB, CSL, IT, PBH, STLD, TX, ASH, ADSK, BDC, KMB, LMT, CFG, BZUN, ALL, CBT, JWN, PG, ARES, DDS, DOV, EWBC, NEE, HAL, HOG, MMC, NKE, ROLL, TROW, VICR, KALU, MASI, PMT, KKR, SYF, HLI, DNLI, GBX, NSIT, NTCT, SGMS, SEE, CCXI, RCKT, CATY, GIII, HMN, WTFC, WNS, MTSI, AXSM, AMED, APH, CNS, HALO, HD, ICUI, KEX, KRG, MHK, MOH, NWL, VSH, GMED, EVTC, MIME, SPOT, EPAC, KMX, NPO, PZZA, PKI, SLAB, CIM, HPP, TRGP, CHRS, RGNX, APLS, ARVN, SWI, ARW, CNC, CVA, DRQ, GRMN, GTN, MAC, WW, XRX, G, PFPT, IBTX, PCTY, CRSP, CHH, DVN, EEFT, HP, HUN, CVI, IRDM, RLJ, GOLF, SAFE, APA, B, GPK, NRG, NBIX, BKNG, WRI, DEI, MMI, NTNX, RDFN, AES, JNPR, BKU, DOC, CTLT, ZUO, CHWY, FBP, MOMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Micron Technology Inc, Microsoft Corp, Ameren Corp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duality Advisers, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Duality Advisers, Lp owns 507 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUALITY ADVISERS, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/duality+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 54,214 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,248 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Chubb Ltd (CB) - 55,388 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01% KeyCorp (KEY) - 425,641 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.78% MetLife Inc (MET) - 147,064 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85. The stock is now traded at around $174.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 54,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 64,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $256.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 35,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 147,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 130,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 3449.36%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $362.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 24,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 2518.53%. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 199,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in FMC Corp by 2639.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 56,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 318.92%. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $148.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 54,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 531.84%. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $131.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 344.70%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 320,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.