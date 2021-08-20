Dundas Partners LLP Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, eBay Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Sells Waste Management Inc

Added Positions: ADP, EBAY, FDS, AMAT, AKAM, BMY, IPGP, KEYS, V, HD, INTC, PPG, ROST, HDB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, eBay Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, sells Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dundas Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Dundas Partners LLP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dundas Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dundas+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 284,340 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,509 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,590 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 87,816 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 84,283 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.

Dundas Partners LLP added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 51.31%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $211.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 86,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dundas Partners LLP added to a holding in eBay Inc by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 262,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dundas Partners LLP added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 78.29%. The purchase prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.