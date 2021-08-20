Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Panbela The

New Purchases: NVDA, EMXC, PBLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Panbela Therapeutics Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 72,207 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.47% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 289,063 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 215,505 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 323,450 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 39,653 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.83 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 396.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 145,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 72,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 299.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 72,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 184.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 51,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 301.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 44,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 396.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 41,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.34.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.