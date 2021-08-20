Logo
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Panbela The

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Panbela Therapeutics Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brand+asset+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 72,207 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.47%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 289,063 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 215,505 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 323,450 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 39,653 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Panbela Therapeutics Inc (PBLA)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.83 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 396.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 145,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 72,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 299.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 72,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 184.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 51,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 301.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 44,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 396.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 41,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Panbela Therapeutics Inc (8AO)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.34.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider