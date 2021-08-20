Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ConocoPhillips, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: DFAC, VALQ, ICSH, C, DY, FLO, HUN, KBH, BAMR, SON, APP, BBJP, ARKK, SOFI, SOFI, OGN, LOTZ, ARVL, ADPT, BND, EFG, FNCL, FREL, IVW, MGK, RNRG, SPIP, VTIP, AKTS, CFFI, CCL, MGM, ON, RIO, TEVA, CMG, CRLBF, PCSA, ACEV, HPE, YEXT, SPRO, CURLF, PLNHF, TCNNF, BF.B, NET, OTIS,
- Added Positions: IEFA, COP, IEMG, MRK, MA, RTX, IWS, UNH, WMT, HD, BRK.B, CMCSA, USB, DIS, UNP, PGR, JNJ, MDT, WMB, NEM, BAM, GOOG, D, PEP, AAPL, MSFT, VB, TFC, VO, ANSS, ABBV, FB, QCOM, DIA, SPY, VXUS, F, NVDA, CAT, MU, MCD, MDLZ, CI, VICI, PTON, CARR, KO, DLS, CSCO, ABT, IWB, AVB, ARCC, VNQ, AMD, SO, ROKU, FSK, HPQ, ITW, GM, JAZZ, WM, VTRS, UVV, PFE, PG, MMM, TG, TDY,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AMZN, XLK, V, JPM, AON, ACN, NKE, MKTX, ORCL, LYV, TEL, ZTS, BLK, MKL, XXII, BAC, DHR, ANTM, BKNG, STLY, LOW, MO, JCI, SBUX, TMO, CCI, OEF, IUSG, LUV, SBAC, TSN, T, VIG, WST, PFF, MPC, XLU, PNC, GLW, AFL, MMC, BK, HON, CME, BBY, SCHW, GNW, EEM, CLF, PSX, COF, BABA, LBRDK, TLRY, TLRY, PYPL, JBGS, GH, BRBS, CVS, BMY, BIIB, SCHF, VTI, AN, XLY, TGT, MS, MAR, NUE, LMT, IBM, GIL, CRM, SLB, GD, GRMN, ACM, XOM, EMR, AUB, VLO, VZ, WBA, DEO, DE, WLTW, EBAY,
- Sold Out: GE, PKI, CMD, KWR, PCAR, CPJ.PFD, MIDD, KR, RE, CERN, IDEX, NBSE, VRTS, MOS, FANG, OIH, VIAC, GWPH, DKNG, 6CQ, CVNA, KTB, DLRPC.PFD, ZM, NVT, BF.A, STT, SNA, RS, RWT, PAAS, NWL, GS, FLIR, EOG, DENN, ED, XEC, CMO,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,449,712 shares, 38.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.31%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 469,350 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 816,618 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 722,328 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 296,011 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $49.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.172700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 722,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 46113.89%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 166,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 409,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 155,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95.Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.Sold Out: (CMD)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.31%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $445.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -11.18%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 1,449,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.55%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 28.19%. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 40,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.48%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 20,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Aon PLC (AON)
Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 97.56%. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $279.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 95 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 76.38%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 1,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.
