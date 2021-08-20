Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ConocoPhillips, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ConocoPhillips, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Heritage Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ConocoPhillips, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Williams Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Visa Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 565 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Wealth Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,449,712 shares, 38.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.31%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 469,350 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 816,618 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 722,328 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.84%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 296,011 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $49.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.172700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 722,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 46113.89%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 166,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 409,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 155,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26.

Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.31%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $445.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -11.18%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 1,449,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.55%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 28.19%. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 40,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.48%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 20,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Aon PLC (AON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 97.56%. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $279.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 95 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 76.38%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 1,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heritage Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Heritage Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heritage Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heritage Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heritage Wealth Advisors keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider