Page Arthur B Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Roche Holding AG, AIA Group, Intel Corp

- Added Positions: RDSMY, NKE, TJX, AMT, HON, ILMN, PG, UL, XYL, CVS, UNH, BDX, ROK, BXP, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: RHHBY, AAGIY, INTC, GOOGL, MMM, PYPL, AAPL, MSFT, HD, MA, NVS, DHR, EOG, XLNX, CHD, BRK.B, AMGN, SYK, ABBV, MRK, FTV, WM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,469 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,631 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,617 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 21,107 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 14,787 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
Page Arthur B added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 36,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Page Arthur B added to a holding in Nike Inc by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Page Arthur B added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Page Arthur B added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.
