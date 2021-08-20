Notis-McConarty Edward Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Koninklijke DSM NV, Sells 3M Co, Chubb, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: IWB,

IWB, Added Positions: RDSMY, TJX, NKE, UL, HON, CVS, BDX, CNI, NSRGY, RTX, UNH, CVX,

RDSMY, TJX, NKE, UL, HON, CVS, BDX, CNI, NSRGY, RTX, UNH, CVX, Reduced Positions: MMM, INTC, AAPL, GOOGL, CB, MSFT, AMGN, QCOM, NVDA, LOW, JPM, PYPL, MA, CL, ECL, XOM, CSCO, TFX, RHHBY, DHR, ACN, CMCSA, ABBV, VZ, TXN, XLNX, TT, ORCL, NVS, COST, EOG, GILD, DE, PAYX, EMR, PBA, GOOG, DOW, CARR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Koninklijke DSM NV, sells 3M Co, Chubb, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Notis-McConarty Edward. As of 2021Q2, Notis-McConarty Edward owns 94 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Notis-McConarty Edward's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/notis-mcconarty+edward/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,643 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,607 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 50,757 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,007 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 26,672 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Notis-McConarty Edward added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.