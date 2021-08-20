Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Des Peres, MO, based Investment company Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC owns 218 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,987 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 142,187 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  3. Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) - 165,987 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.86%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,961 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 83,151 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 90,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $917.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 579.14%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97. The stock is now traded at around $184.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 81.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider