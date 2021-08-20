Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: QCLN, IVLU, BLK, FOCS, NVCR, VDE, REGI, SPCE, AMTX, PSX, AXP, DRVN, DBC, IWF, COST, AIG, FTEK,
- Added Positions: XLI, CQQQ, IYK, VTV, VOE, SQ, VTIP, VBR, TSLA, VWO, VFH, SMH, SPY, BA, ICLN, VXF, BNDX, NVDA, VBK, EMR, DKNG, NIO, COF, VNQ, VTEB, RNG, NXPI, VXUS, AMT, VHT, XPEV, LI, AMAT, LNG, ROKU, GS, PYPL, HUBS, AAL, DAL, CMG, PENN, AMD, DECK, JPM, JCI, RCL, TWLO, SCHG, PFF, SE, EFA, FTCH, LESL,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, BABA, MCHI, SCZ, AAPL, TIP, MINT, VO, VB, JPST, VGSH, SHY, SYF, BOND, QCOM, BAC, TECK, SNPS, IBB, VIG, RWJ, SMB, ALRM, BRK.B, VUG, INTC, MRNA, CWB, ZS, IWD, BNTX, FB, V, VAW, PEP, LVS, VGT, KBH, GOOGL, KBE, KO, ADBE, TEAM, MRVI, XAR, VOT, EMQQ, FLOT, GLD, UBER, UNH, SONO, SWKS, AVLR, SNAP, T, TDOC, XOM, FVRR, KLAC, CHTR, NKE, TGT, WBA, PG, FCX, CVX, KMX, CVS, XLB, TSCO, VLO, VZ, MELI, FANG, IWM, KEYS, GWX, EEM, PINS, BILL,
- Sold Out: GE, ZI, SNOW, MRVL, LUV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,987 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 142,187 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) - 165,987 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.86%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,961 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 83,151 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 90,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $917.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 579.14%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97. The stock is now traded at around $184.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 81.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.
