Barbara Oil Co. Buys Ball Corp, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, CarMax Inc, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Barbara Oil Co.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 102,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 67,000 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 52,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 48,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio.
Barbara Oil Co. initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Barbara Oil Co. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Barbara Oil Co. added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 185.19%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Barbara Oil Co. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $124.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Barbara Oil Co. added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $518.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Barbara Oil Co. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.
