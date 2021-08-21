Logo
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / The SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Berdahl as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Berdahl will be promoted from his previous role as Chief Operating Officer, emphasizing a shift to a strong technical focus for Snowline. The promotion is effective immediately and Mr. Berdahl will retain his position as Director.

Mr. Berdahl is a professional geologist with over 15 years of industry experience. He has business development experience with a number of private and listed companies that focused on gold and base metals. Born and raised in the Yukon, he earned a BSc in Geology and an MS in Science Writing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MSc in Earth Science & Engineering from KAUST in Saudi Arabia, and an MBA from INSEAD in France and Singapore. His skill sets provide the company with considerable technical expertise for the management of the mineral exploration discovery process.

This appointment follows notice from Nikolas Matysek who will be leaving as CEO and a Director of the company to pursue personal and other business interests. Mr. Matysek is thanked for his significant efforts to establish the company it in its current form, and for his sound management and organization.

"The Board greatly appreciates Nikolas' contributions to the company, particularly through its early development to become an ambitious mineral explorer, and for laying solid administrative and financial foundations." remarked Chairman Craig Hart.

The Board is considering the provision of additional support to the management team.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >90,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly gold prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio is within the prolific Tintina Gold Province that hosts multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits, such as Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. Snowline's first-mover land position provides a unique investor opportunity to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Craig J.R. Hart
Chairman & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 (778) 650-5485
[email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660634/Snowline-Gold-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Scott-Berdahl-as-Chief-Executive-Officer

