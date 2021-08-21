Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Brightcove Inc, Absolute Software Corp, PHX Minerals Inc, Sells Townsquare Media Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Brightcove Inc, Absolute Software Corp, PHX Minerals Inc, Sells Townsquare Media Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Brightcove Inc, Absolute Software Corp, PHX Minerals Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, sells Townsquare Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edenbrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edenbrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edenbrook Capital, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 405,800 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 309,200 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 687,200 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 365,700 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 873,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 153,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 153,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 139,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Brightcove Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $16.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,920,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,296,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PHX Minerals Inc (PHX)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in PHX Minerals Inc by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,425,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 51.25%. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC still held 308,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edenbrook Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Edenbrook Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Edenbrook Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edenbrook Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edenbrook Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider