Cubesmart (CUBE) CFO Timothy M Martin Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CFO of Cubesmart (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy M Martin (insider trades) sold 33,100 shares of CUBE on 08/19/2021 at an average price of $51.03 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.
