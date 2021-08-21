T-MOBILE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of T-Mobile US, Inc. - TMUS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into T-Mobile US, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TMUS).

On August 18, 2021, the Company disclosed that a widescale data breach had exposed the records of approximately 7.8 million current users, and more than 40 million past or prospective customers who had applied for credit, to hackers who were selling the information online. The stolen information included customers’ full names, dates of birth, social security numbers, and IDs such as drivers licenses.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether T-Mobile’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to T-Mobile’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of T-Mobile shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqgs-tmus%2F to learn more.

