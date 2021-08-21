EBS Long Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire (EBS) Before April 24, 2020? – Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (: EBS) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Emergent from April 24, 2020 and April 16, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Then on, July 30, 2021, Emergent said it has received inquiries and subpoenas from many U.S. authorities related to its abilities to manufacture COVID-19 bulk drug substance.

