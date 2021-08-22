4 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Earnings Line

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Earnings Line

These companies seem undervalued

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 22, 2021

Summary

  • Liberty Global PLC, Mohawk Industries Inc, Amerco Inc and UGI Corp are trading below their respective Peter Lynch earnings lines
  • These companies could be value opportunities
  • Wall Street is also positive about these stocks
Article's Main Image

Value investors may want to consider the following four stocks, since their share prices are trading below their respective Peter Lynch earnings lines. This indicates they could be undervalued.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive ratings for these stocks.

Liberty Global PLC

The first stock investors may want to consider is Liberty Global PLC (

LBTYA, Financial), a London, UK-based provider of broadband internet and various telecommunications services to residential customers and businesses in the UK and internationally.

The chart below illustrates that the share price ($27.41 at close on Aug. 20) is currently trading below the intrinisic value estimate of $277.05 calculated by the Peter Lynch earnings line.

1429389887546593280.png

The stock has climbed 23% over the past year through Friday for a market capitalization of $15.32 billion and a 52-week range of $18.73 to $29.43.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight on Wall Street and an average target price of $39.11. This reflects a nearly 43% upside compared to Friday’s closing price. Analysts project earnings per share will increase by 165.2% this year.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

Harris Associates LP is the leader among top fund holders of the company with 9.21% of shares outstanding. The investment firm is followed by

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.31% and Dodge & Cox with 1.42%.

Mohawk Industries Inc

The second stock investors may want to consider is Mohawk Industries Inc (

MHK, Financial), a Calhoun, Georgia-based designer, manufacturer and seller of flooring products for remodeling old constructions and furnishing new constructions, both as residential and commercial spaces.

The chart below shows that the share price ($200.78 as of Aug. 20) is currently trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line's intrinsic value estimate of $218.10.

1429389892961439744.png

The stock has increased by nearly 115% over the past year through Friday, determining a market capitalization of $13.86 billion and a 52-week range of $89.64 to $231.8.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have recommended a median rating of overweight for this stock with an average target price of $230.62, which mirrors a nearly 15% upside from Friday’s closing price. Furthermore, analysts forecast that the earnings per share will increase by approximately 4% every year over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

FMR LLC is the largest top fund holder of the company, holding 9.48% of total shares outstanding. Vanguard Group Inc and BlackRock Inc. follow with 8.77% and 6.96%, respectively.

Amerco Inc

The third stock investors may want to consider is Amerco Inc (

UHAL, Financial), a Reno, Nevada-based do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in North America.

The chart below shows that currently, the share price ($644.30 at close on Aug. 20) is still trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line's intrinsic value estimate of $664.05.

1429389896547569664.png

The stock has increased by 81.44% over the past year through Friday for a market capitalization of $12.63 billion and a 52-week range of $345.19 to $666.06.

The stock has one recommendation rating of overweight on Wall Street with a target price of $740 per share, which reflects a nearly 15% upside from Friday’s closing price. On Wall Street, the earnings per share is projected to increase by 15% on average per annum over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength and of 8 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

Vanguard Group is the largest top fund holder with 4.05% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 3.77% and

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.86%.

UGI Corp

The fourth stock investors may want to consider is UGI Corp (

UGI, Financial), a King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based distributor of energy products in the U.S. and internationally.

The chart below shows that the share price ($46.63 as of Aug. 20) is currently trading well below the Peter Lynch earnings line of $67.95.

1429389902381846528.png

The stock has grown by 36% over the past year through Friday, determining a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a 52-week range of $31.09 to $48.55.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have recommended a median rating of overweight for this stock with an average target price of $53.25, which mirrors a 14.2% upside from Friday’s closing price. Furthermore, analysts forecast that the earnings per share will increase by approximately 7.75% every year over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

BlackRock Inc. is the largest top fund holder of the company, owning 11.21% of total shares outstanding. Vanguard Group and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP are following with 10.27% and 7.13%, respectively.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment