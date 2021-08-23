Kelyniam Global Releases 2nd Quarter 2021 Financials Maintains Profitability - Covid Challenges Continue

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kelyniam Global Releases 2nd Quarter 2021 Financials Maintains Profitability - Covid Challenges Continue

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CANTON, Conn., Aug. 23, 2021

CANTON, Conn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC:KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced results for its half year ended June 30, 2021.

"Period comparisons for 2021 and 2020 are very difficult to evaluate due to the multiple effects of the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020. The second quarter of 2020 results were uniquely affected due to a backlog of surgeries after the lifting of state mandated restrictions. We have not seen a similar rebound effect yet in 2021. Despite ongoing surgery delays in 2021 due to the pandemic, Kelyniam continued to operate profitably during the 1st half of the year," said Ross Bjella, Kelyniam's CEO.

Financial performance for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months over the same period in 2019 includes:

  • Total revenue of $ 1,224,059 compared to $1,265,235, a decrease of 3.25% in sales revenue
  • Operating income of $47,167 compared to $181,395
  • Net Income $5,544 compared to $184,567 over the prior year

The complete financials can be found on the company's website at www.Kelyniam.com.

Events that significantly affected the quarter financially included:

  • Kelyniam will be issuing US GAAP-basis financials going forward associated with a new SEC rule on the submission of current financial information through the broker portal of OTC Markets.
  • The Company was notified in early July that it's second balance of the Paycheck Protection Plan loan balance of $144,000 was to be forgiven. The accounting effects of this forgiveness will occur in the 3rd quarter.

Pursuant to a previous set of FDA 483 observations in 2019, the Company was audited in July 2021. While the Company successfully remediated several of the '19 findings, the pandemic created supply chain delays making it impossible for the company to complete the validation of certain equipment and processes identified during the previous audit. Kelyniam continues to work with the FDA to resolve these recent audit observations, primarily around document control and certain process and equipment validations. The Company will provide its response to the FDA during the next two weeks.

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

favicon.png?sn=NY82675&sd=2021-08-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelyniam-global-releases-2nd-quarter-2021-financials-maintains-profitability---covid-challenges-continue-301360283.html

SOURCE Kelyniam Global, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY82675&Transmission_Id=202108230000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY82675&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment