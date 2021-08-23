Logo
VEON's Beeline to bring mobile AI technology to medical diagnosis and research

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Beeline partnership with Sechenov Medical University will use artificial intelligence pattern-matching to accelerate medical diagnosis of critical conditions

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 23, 2021

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its mobile operator in Russia, Beeline, is collaborating with Russia's Sechenov Medical University in what it expects to be the ground-breaking use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in diagnostic medicine.

Drawing on Beeline's advanced capabilities in AI, the partnership is pioneering the use of neural network pattern-matching algorithms to enable early detection of damage in hip joints, and to identify kidney disease and potential cancers.

Beeline's AI technology was originally developed to support the 'Lisa Alert' project; an initiative to locate and rescue missing people in Russia. Lisa Alert uses advanced algorithms as part of a suite of technologies to locate individuals through drone imaging analysis. The same AI technology will now be provided to medical researchers at the Moscow-based Sechenov Medical University, Russia's largest research medical school.

"The technology developed by mobile operators now spans far beyond connectivity and embraces applications that help individuals live longer, healthier lives," explains Aleksandr Torbakhov, Chief Executive Officer of Beeline. "The use of Beeline's AI technology in medical diagnosis demonstrates the contribution that mobile operators can make in this vital field, and we are proud to be part of this initiative with Sechenov Medical University."

Under the agreement, Beeline and Sechenov Medical University will develop AI software and data analytics to provide early diagnosis of critical diseases and conditions across traumatology and histology. The AI software is used to analyse MRI images and helps doctors to accurately diagnose and identify the development of pathologies, which is especially critical at an early stage of the development of diseases.

In traumatology, this will include the use of AI to detect pathologies of the hip joint to enable medical, non-surgical treatment to be carried out at an early stage. The AI analytics also help physicians identify pathologies such as synovitis, cartilage lesions and pathological changes in subchondral structures.

In histology, the AI algorithm allows clinicians to classify tissues in histological sections during kidney and intestinal biopsies. This assists medical research activities by reducing the time taken for analysis while also decreasing the risk of errors. The AI pattern recognition is also planned for use in oncology where it will analyse the influence of certain tissue formations as predictors of cancer of the kidneys, and so potentially enable early diagnosis.

"Medicine is a new and very interesting area of research in terms of information technology," explains George Held, VEON's Group Director of Digital Operator. "In cooperation with Sechenov University, we plan to create breakthrough products based on artificial intelligence and big data analytics that will enable medical professionals to speed up diagnoses and facilitate their work. We truly believe that our cooperation will contribute to saving lives and halt the development of critical diseases."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding the benefits of AI technology in diagnostic medicine. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Communications & Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]
+31 20 79 77 200

favicon.png?sn=IO82829&sd=2021-08-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veons-beeline-to-bring-mobile-ai-technology-to-medical-diagnosis-and-research-301360322.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO82829&Transmission_Id=202108230200PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO82829&DateId=20210823
