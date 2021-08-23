SAS presents traffic program for the fall

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SAS presents traffic program for the fall

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

As demand for both leisure and business travel increases, SAS continues to expand the number of flights. SAS will be flying more than 160 direct routes to 90 destinations during this fall.

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS increases the flights between the Scandinavian capitals and important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity for travelers. SAS will now be serving all its domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden when the Arlanda-Sundsvall route is reopened in September. In addition, the number of flights to important destinations for travelers in Europe will increase.

The rising interest in weekend trips and city breaks to European cities makes SAS resume its routes to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Krakow and Prague. There is also an increasing number of flights to warmer Mediterranean destinations in southern Europe and the Canary Islands to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers.

SAS will be flying more direct routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards and will also be present in Asia on routes from Copenhagen to Tokyo and Shanghai.

The full list of SAS destinations for fall 2021 can be found at the bottom of this press release.

SAS Flexible options

SAS has introduced more flexible rebooking options to make things easier for the customers. Read more about SAS Flexible Booking.

SAS Safe travel

SAS has introduced a range of measures and procedures to ensure safe air travel during the pandemic. To make it easier for SAS travelers, SAS has developed a digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Center, where travelers can prepare for their travel, check out entry restrictions and requirements for travel.

SAS new fleet with reduced emissions

SAS continues to bring in new and fuel-efficient aircraft and has one of Europe's most modern fleets. The new aircraft have 15–30% lower fuel consumption, compared with the aircraft they replace. The new state-of-the-art aircraft will give SAS customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of traveling.

SAS Route offering Fall 2021

Stockholm

Copenhagen

Oslo

Bergen

Gothenburg

Aalborg

Alta

Alicante

Kalmar

Aarhus

Aalborg

Copenhagen

Kiruna

Faroe Islands

Aarhus

Oslo

Luleå

Bergen

Bardufoss

Stavanger

Malmö

Gothenburg

Bergen

Stockholm

Ronneby

Oslo

Billund

Trondheim

Skellefteå

Stavanger

Bodø

Ålesund

Sundsvall

Stockholm

Copenhagen


Umeå

Trondheim

Harstad/Narvik

Kristiansand

Visby

Aberdeen

Haugesund

Alicante

Ängelholm

Alicante

Kirkenes

Oslo

Östersund

Amsterdam

Kristiansand


Alicante

Athens

Lakselv

Stavanger

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Longyearbyen

Aberdeen

Athens

Berlin

Molde

Alicante

Barcelona

Bologna

Stavanger

Bergen

Bergen

Boston

Stockholm

Copenhagen

Berlin

Brussels

Tromsø

Oslo

Billund

Chania

Trondheim

Trondheim

Brussels

Chicago

Ålesund

Ålesund

Copenhagen

Dublin

Alicante


Dublin

Dusseldorf

Amsterdam

Trondheim

Dusseldorf

Faro

Athens

Alicante

Edinburgh

Florence

Barcelona

Bergen

Faro

Frankfurt

Berlin

Bodø

Frankfurt

Gazipasa

Brussels

Copenhagen

Gazipasa

Gdansk

Chania

Oslo

Helsinki

Geneva

Dublin

Stockholm

Krakow

Hamburg

Dusseldorf

Tromsø

Larnaca

Helsinki

Faro

Ålesund

Las Palmas

Krakow

Frankfurt


Lisbon

Larnaca

Gazipasa


London

Las Palmas

Gdansk


Malaga

London

Kyiv


Malta

Los Angeles

Las Palmas


Manchester

Malaga

London


Miami

Manchester

Malaga


Milan

Miami

Manchester


Napels

Milan

Miami


New York

Munich

Milan


Nice

Napels

New York


Oslo

New York

Nice


Palma de Mallorca

Nice

Palma de Mallorca


Paris

Palma de Mallorca

Paris


Prague

Paris

Reykjavik


Rome

Reykjavik

Rome


Split

Rome

Split


Tallinn

San Francisco



Tenerife

Shanghai



Thessaloniki

Split



Trondheim

Tenerife



Vilnius

Tokyo




Venice



Gothenburg

Vilnius



Alicante

Warsaw



Copenhagen

Washington DC



Faro

Zurich



Las Palmas




Malaga




For more information, please contact:
SAS Press Office, phn +46 8 797 2944

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sas/r/sas-presents-traffic-program-for-the-fall,c3401025

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO82898&sd=2021-08-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sas-presents-traffic-program-for-the-fall-301360359.html

SOURCE SAS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO82898&Transmission_Id=202108230217PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO82898&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment