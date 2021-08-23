SAS presents traffic program for the fall

As demand for both leisure and business travel increases, SAS continues to expand the number of flights. SAS will be flying more than 160 direct routes to 90 destinations during this fall.
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS increases the flights between the Scandinavian capitals and important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity for travelers. SAS will now be serving all its domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden when the Arlanda-Sundsvall route is reopened in September. In addition, the number of flights to important destinations for travelers in Europe will increase.
The rising interest in weekend trips and city breaks to European cities makes SAS resume its routes to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Krakow and Prague. There is also an increasing number of flights to warmer Mediterranean destinations in southern Europe and the Canary Islands to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers.
SAS will be flying more direct routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards and will also be present in Asia on routes from Copenhagen to Tokyo and Shanghai.
The full list of SAS destinations for fall 2021 can be found at the bottom of this press release.
SAS Flexible options
SAS has introduced more flexible rebooking options to make things easier for the customers. Read more about SAS Flexible Booking.
SAS Safe travel
SAS has introduced a range of measures and procedures to ensure safe air travel during the pandemic. To make it easier for SAS travelers, SAS has developed a digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Center, where travelers can prepare for their travel, check out entry restrictions and requirements for travel.
SAS new fleet with reduced emissions
SAS continues to bring in new and fuel-efficient aircraft and has one of Europe's most modern fleets. The new aircraft have 15–30% lower fuel consumption, compared with the aircraft they replace. The new state-of-the-art aircraft will give SAS customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of traveling.
SAS Route offering Fall 2021
Stockholm
Copenhagen
Oslo
Bergen
Gothenburg
Aalborg
Alta
Alicante
Kalmar
Aarhus
Aalborg
Copenhagen
Kiruna
Faroe Islands
Aarhus
Oslo
Luleå
Bergen
Bardufoss
Stavanger
Malmö
Gothenburg
Bergen
Stockholm
Ronneby
Oslo
Billund
Trondheim
Skellefteå
Stavanger
Bodø
Ålesund
Sundsvall
Stockholm
Copenhagen
Umeå
Trondheim
Harstad/Narvik
Kristiansand
Visby
Aberdeen
Haugesund
Alicante
Ängelholm
Alicante
Kirkenes
Oslo
Östersund
Amsterdam
Kristiansand
Alicante
Athens
Lakselv
Stavanger
Amsterdam
Barcelona
Longyearbyen
Aberdeen
Athens
Berlin
Molde
Alicante
Barcelona
Bologna
Stavanger
Bergen
Bergen
Boston
Stockholm
Copenhagen
Berlin
Brussels
Tromsø
Oslo
Billund
Chania
Trondheim
Trondheim
Brussels
Chicago
Ålesund
Ålesund
Copenhagen
Dublin
Alicante
Dublin
Dusseldorf
Amsterdam
Trondheim
Dusseldorf
Faro
Athens
Alicante
Edinburgh
Florence
Barcelona
Bergen
Faro
Frankfurt
Berlin
Bodø
Frankfurt
Gazipasa
Brussels
Copenhagen
Gazipasa
Gdansk
Chania
Oslo
Helsinki
Geneva
Dublin
Stockholm
Krakow
Hamburg
Dusseldorf
Tromsø
Larnaca
Helsinki
Faro
Ålesund
Las Palmas
Krakow
Frankfurt
Lisbon
Larnaca
Gazipasa
London
Las Palmas
Gdansk
Malaga
London
Kyiv
Malta
Los Angeles
Las Palmas
Manchester
Malaga
London
Miami
Manchester
Malaga
Milan
Miami
Manchester
Napels
Milan
Miami
New York
Munich
Milan
Nice
Napels
New York
Oslo
New York
Nice
Palma de Mallorca
Nice
Palma de Mallorca
Paris
Palma de Mallorca
Paris
Prague
Paris
Reykjavik
Rome
Reykjavik
Rome
Split
Rome
Split
Tallinn
San Francisco
Tenerife
Shanghai
Thessaloniki
Split
Trondheim
Tenerife
Vilnius
Tokyo
Venice
Gothenburg
Vilnius
Alicante
Warsaw
Copenhagen
Washington DC
Faro
Zurich
Las Palmas
Malaga
