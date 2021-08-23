Logo
Dialog Semiconductor Delivers WiRa(TM)-Enabled Solution to Enhance Carnival Corporation's OceanMedallion(TM) Wearable

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dialog's Flash, GreenPAK(TM) and Bluetooth(R) LE technology unlock a winning combination for the Princess(R)MedallionClass(R)Experience

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG ), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi (R) , Bluetooth low energy (Bluetooth LE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced their partnership with Carnival Corporation to integrate Dialog's Wireless Ranging (WiRa(TM)) technology into Carnival's OceanMedallion(TM) wearable devices for proximity-based locationing to help ensure passenger safety and offer enhanced cruise services.

Originally unveiled in 2017, the Medallion(TM) device connects passengers on Princess MedallionClass cruise ships into its Experience Internet of Things (xIoT(TM)) intelligent, shipboard ecosystem to enhance crew-passenger interactions with unprecedented levels of personalized passenger services. The award-winning wearable elevates the guest experience by enabling touchless embarkation and disembarkation, frictionless commerce, and keyless stateroom entry, as well as service on demand; dynamic way-finding; family and friends locator; first-run movies on the go; an interactive events and activities planner; and interactive fun.

Given new requirements and regulations involving COVID-19, Princess is utilizing Dialog's WiRa technology to enable higher accuracy ranging between Medallions when compared with RSSI (Receive Signal Strength Indication) based technology, thereby improving the company's ability to protect passengers from exposure to infection.

Dialog's WiRa technology offers fine-grain, phase-based ranging performance approaching UWB (ultra-wideband) accuracy, while using significantly lower power, extending battery life, and lowering solution cost, including advanced and proprietary algorithms to deliver enhanced performance. This is especially important on ships built from steel, where wireless signals are easily reflected, which can cause errors in distance estimation and require advanced, multipath cancellation techniques. To implement WiRa and advanced multipath cancellation, Carnival turned to Dialog's well acclaimed DA14697 Bluetooth LE SoC. The DA1469x family is the market leader for wearables, offering the highest integration while also providing the optimum processing performance.

In addition to Dialog's DA1469x Bluetooth LE SoC, Carnival also selected Dialog's AT25FF series SPI NOR Flash and SLG46108V GreenPAK technology. The AT25FF offers an ultra-deep hibernation mode, consuming less than 7nA for extended Medallion battery life. Dialog's SLG46108V, GreenPAK technology maximizes the Bluetooth LE SoC's sleep time, further increasing battery life, while also reducing the PCB area needed.

"These technologies including WiRa (TM) , which I am particularly proud to deliver, significantly outperform competing solutions in challenging environments such as cruise ships or safety and asset tracking type applications," said Sean McGrath, Senior VP and General Manager, Connectivity and Audio Business Group at Dialog Semiconductor. "With this winning Dialog combo solution of Flash, GreenPAK, and Bluetooth low energy in the Medallion, Princess delivers a game-changing, personalized experience as passengers get back to cruising."

"The OCEAN Platform powering the Princess MedallionClass Experience and further advancing its market leadership with unmatched customer service innovations. The OceanMedallion was initially developed to enrich guest-crew interactions and democratize elite travel experiences," said John Padgett, Chief Experience and Innovation Officer for Carnival Corporation. "Partnering with Dialog further enhances the performance of these wearable devices as we expand the OCEAN Platform to power all aspects of the guest experience, service operations, security, health and safety processes."

For more information, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/applications/asset-and-people-tracking

ENDS

NOTES:

Dialog, the Dialog logo, WiRa, and GreenPAK are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2021 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
[email protected]
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had $1.376 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660870/Dialog-Semiconductor-Delivers-WiRaTM-Enabled-Solution-to-Enhance-Carnival-Corporations-OceanMedallionTM-Wearable

img.ashx?id=660870

