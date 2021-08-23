Logo
Qudian Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 23, 2021

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on August 24, 2021.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 24, 2021 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 24, 2021). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Title of Event:

Qudian Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID:

9770439

Registration link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9770439

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event Passcode, a unique Registrant ID, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.qudian.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until August 31, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-855-452-5696 (toll-free) / +1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong, China:

800-963-117 (toll-free) / +852-3051-2780

Mainland, China:

400-632-2162 / 800-870-0205 (toll-free)

Passcode:

9770439

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. The Company's mission is to use technology to make personalized credit accessible to hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data or high cost of servicing. Qudian's credit solutions enable licensed, regulated financial institutions and ecosystem partners to offer affordable and customized loans to this young generation of consumers.

For more information, please visit https://ir.qudian.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. Qudian may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qudian's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Qudian's goal and strategies; Qudian's expansion plans; Qudian's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Qudian's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Qudian's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qudian's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Qudian does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qudian Inc.
IR team
Tel: +86-592-596-8208
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN82827&sd=2021-08-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qudian-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-tuesday-august-24-2021-301360374.html

SOURCE Qudian Inc.

