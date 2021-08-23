Mantaro Silver Corp. Project Update News Release

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mantaro Silver Corp. Project Update News Release

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company" or "Mantaro") provides an exploration update for its San Jose and Santas Gloria high-grade silver properties, located in central Peru.

Highlights:

  • Access agreement reached with the UTCAS community for the Company's 100% owned San Jose silver project.
  • Reconnaissance mapping by the Company has so far identified 7 previously undocumented veins and a new copper showing/anomaly at San Jose (see Figure 1).
  • First CIRA awarded by the Peruvian Ministry of Culture for the Santas Gloria Silver Property - an important step towards receipt of the drilling permit.
  • The Company is currently mapping and channel sampling extensions of known veins at Santas Gloria to assist with final planning for the phase one drill program.

San Jose Silver Property

The Company is pleased to announce that an access agreement with the UTCAS community has been granted, providing Mantaro access throughout much of the San Jose Silver Property as well as permitting the Company to conduct non-invasive surface exploration activities. This agreement also represents the desires of both parties to continue to develop an open dialog and mutually beneficial interests in the San Jose property.

Jos Hantelman, Mantaro's Exploration Manager for South America states, "reaching an access agreement with the UTCAS community is a significant operational milestone at San Jose. With the access agreement in place, the Company has identified 7 previously undocumented veins, several of which represent obvious drill targets."

The San Jose Silver Property is a highly prospective silver property located within the prolific Miocene-Pilocene Epithermal belt. The San Jose Silver Property, which is 100% owned, is comprised of five mineral concessions totaling 3,300 hectares and is located 180 km north of Lima.

Historical underground mining was restricted to a very small area of one vein and most of the San Jose Silver Property is largely unexplored. Mantaro's seasoned technical team have identified seven (7) new veins and collected 123 rock-chip channel samples. Mantaro has dedicated a field team to San Jose who are continuing to map and sample vein extensions and structures. Samples are being submitted to ALS in Lima for analysis. The newly mapped veins are pervasively oxidized and quartz dominant, with relict pyrite and galena. Textures and mineralogy suggest that only the uppermost parts of the intermediate sulphidation system is exposed — highlighting excellent depth potential.

Santas Gloria Silver Property

Mantaro is also pleased to announce that it has received its first archaeological survey report (CIRA) at the Santas Gloria Silver Property, following an archaeology survey completed by Geades and a site inspection by the Peruvian Ministry of Culture (Ministerio de Cultura). The CIRA represents an important step in the exploration and drill permitting process.

The Santas Gloria Silver Property, which is 100% owned, is comprised of seven mineral concessions totalling 3272 hectares. Mantaro has already completed an extensive mapping and channel sampling program at Santas Gloria. Channel samples taken in oxidized outcrop defined a number of significantly silver and gold anomalous intermediate sulphidation veins. Channel sampling of sulphide material in historical adits returned robust assays of up to >10,000 g/t Ag, 56.3 g/t Au, 10.3 % Pb and 9.07 % Zn (see news release dated June 2, 2021).

Metallurgical test work of sulphide samples taken from underground adits supports both bulk flotation flow-path and sequential flotation flow-path, with the bulk flotation flow-path producing a single gold, silver, lead and zinc rougher concentrate (15 minutes of flotation and 8.6% mass pull) with 10,545 g/t silver, 5.38 g/t gold, 5.17% zinc and 13.8% lead and recovering 88.1% of the silver, 80.9% of the gold, 64.4% of the zinc and 79.3% of the lead (see news release dated August 9, 2021).

Mantaro is currently mapping and channel sampling vein extensions that were not previously mapped, in order to define further targets for the upcoming drill program. Interpretation of high-resolution satellite imagery indicates that there are over 6 kilometres of veins yet to be mapped and sampled.

Figure 1. Vein Structure at San Jose Silver Property

Mantaro_Silver_Corp__Mantaro_Silver_Corp__Project_Update_News_Re.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Chris Wilson, B.Sc (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG. Chief Executive Officer and Director of Mantaro, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Mantaro_Silver_Corp__Mantaro_Silver_Corp__Project_Update_News_Re.jpg

favicon.png?sn=VA82762&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantaro-silver-corp-project-update-news-release-301360296.html

SOURCE Mantaro Silver Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA82762&Transmission_Id=202108230500PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA82762&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment